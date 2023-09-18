The Banks County Leopards Cross Country team competed in the North Georgia Invitational at the University of North Georgia Course on Saturday, where senior Pepper Davis earned a place amongst the top 10 runners, and all three girls who competed finished in the top 100.

On Thursday, Sept. 28, the Leopards will be competing in the annual Mountain Invitational in Helen on the Unicoi State Park course. The junior varsity races will begin at 4 p.m., and the varsity races will begin at 5 p.m.

