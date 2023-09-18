The Banks County Leopards Cross Country team competed in the North Georgia Invitational at the University of North Georgia Course on Saturday, where senior Pepper Davis earned a place amongst the top 10 runners, and all three girls who competed finished in the top 100.
On Thursday, Sept. 28, the Leopards will be competing in the annual Mountain Invitational in Helen on the Unicoi State Park course. The junior varsity races will begin at 4 p.m., and the varsity races will begin at 5 p.m.
Davis led the Leopard pack throughout the race, taking eighth place overall in the varsity boys’ race with 16 minutes and 25 seconds. Andrew Pope also placed in the top 100 runners of the event in 86th place with a time of 19 minutes.
Jakub Cote, Luke Lindemen, and Zion Rathbun also competed alongside their teammates. Cote earned 125th place with a time of 20 minutes and 49 seconds. Lindemen wasn’t far behind, placing 131st place with a time of 21 minutes and three seconds. Rathbun placed 149th with a time of 25 minutes and 42 seconds.
Overall, the boys’ team placed in 17th out of 19 competing teams with 436 points.
Senior Camdyn Poole led the Lady Leopards on the course during the varsity girls’ race, finishing in 32nd place with a time of 22 minutes and 52 seconds. Maggie Irvin and Bailey Baker weren’t far behind, keeping pace with each other till the very end of the race. Irvin placed 53rd with a time of 23 minutes and 54 seconds. Baker was less than 10 seconds behind Irvin, placing 55th place with a time of 24 minutes and two seconds.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.