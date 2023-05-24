Angel Cruz will be attending Dickinson State to continue his collegiate wrestling career.
Dickinson State is located in Dickinson, North Dakota.
'I chose the school because of the coaches and the wrestling program," he said. "They also have a great nursing program, and even though it is far away, I think it is a good fit for me."
Angel's ultimate goal is to be a travel nurse.
Family, friends, fellow wrestlers, coaches and the Battle Born organization members joined Angel during the signing event.
Battle Born is a wrestling program in Banks County for ages fourth to sixth grade. The program has been instrumental in the success of many Banks County Middle and High School wrestlers.
Angel Cruz is a three-time state wrestling medalist. He was also Banks County's first State Champion in wrestling since 2015, with 133 wins during high school. During his sophomore year, he placed third, first as a junior, and third as a senior.
Coach Kasey Hanley stated that Angel is a fearless wrestler.
"His drive to win far outweighs his concern for his safety," he said. "He gives everything he has on the mat. He is smart, technical, and very aggressive. When you combine all those attributes, you have someone that would excel at any sport."
He adds, "Wrestling is like life practice. It teaches you that you have to work to succeed. If you want to succeed in wrestling, you have to get back up and fight when knocked down. Life is the same. At some point, we will all get knocked down by life. But, it's the people that have a no-quit attitude that become successful. Angel Cruz has that attitude. He welcomes adversity and faces it tenaciously."
He is the second Cruz brother to wrestle in college. His brother, Anthony Cruz, wrestled collegiately at Emmanuel College.
Angel will graduate on May 25 with the BCHS Senior Class of 2023.
