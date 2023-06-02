The final Davis brother, Cam Davis, signed his letter of intent to attend Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College to play collegiate baseball at Banks County High School.
Davis, who also had two brothers that went on to play baseball at the next level, is excited about going to a college where his older brother Ty once played.
“I loved the way the program is run and the success they have at getting players to the next best fit at a four-year school,” stated Davis on why he chose the school.
He will focus on completing his core classes for the first two years this fall and potentially work toward a major in business in college. He is also interested in owning his gym one day or selling real estate.
Davis is not a stranger to hard work and dedication which runs deep in his family. His dad and brother coached Davis this past season on the Leopard Field at Banks County High School. Tiffany Davis also joins the family in education as a Computer Science teacher at Banks County Middle School. Both brothers were also stellar athletes for the Leopards.
All of the Davis Family was present on his signing day.
“We went through some difficult times, but it made him one of the hardest-working players I have ever had. I am so proud of him. I am also excited to have the time to come and watch him play”, said Coach Derrick Davis, who is retiring from education this year.
DJ Davis, Cam’s older brother, stated that watching his brother grow has been ”mind-blowing.” “It is hard to have a dad and brother on the field coaching you, but he did it well. He was one of the reasons why I chose to become a coach. It has been an awesome experience to be part of his journey."
“My family has always been a baseball family. They fully supported my brothers and me and always allowed us to chase our dreams. My Mom has always been there when Daddy was coaching his teams, and Daddy always pushed us to be our best without pushing the love of the game away," stated Davis.
Although he finished the season with a grand slam, several home runs, and a stellar record on the mound, stats are not Davis’s focus. Instead, Davis’s philosophy and motto is, “It’s all about the team and winning ball games, and Be me, outwork yesterday, and always believe."
He added, “We won more than we lost, but most importantly, we had a great time working together as a team.”
