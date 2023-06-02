DAVIS

Cam Davis is shown with family and friends who attended his signing to attend ABAC to play baseball.

The final Davis brother, Cam Davis, signed his letter of intent to attend Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College to play collegiate baseball at Banks County High School.

Davis, who also had two brothers that went on to play baseball at the next level, is excited about going to a college where his older brother Ty once played.

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.