The Banks County Leopards enjoyed scoring 45 points in the region-opening win over Social Circle so much, the team decided to up the ante at Oglethorpe County.
The Leopards (3-2, 2-0 Region 8-AA) picked up their second region win of the season, downing the Patriots (1-4, 0-2) 49-14 Friday night (Sept. 27). Banks County plays at Rabun County next Friday (Oct. 4).
"It feels great," head coach Jay Reid said after the win. "We're sitting where we want to be sitting. We've kind of cleaned up some things, but we still've got some room for improvement. We're not taking our foot off the gas and we're moving forward.
"We're 2-0, but to our kids, after the next 24 hours we're 0-0, and the only game that matters is the next one. So, that's where our mindset is right now. It feels good right now, but we're going to go back to work on Monday."
The Leopards' offense was led by Sean Hall's 129 rushing yards. Roman Haynes carried the ball 12 times for 102 rushing yards and one score. Chandler Payne added 73 yards and two touchdowns. The offense finished with 436 total yards.
"Our offensive line did a tremendous job tonight, moving people up front," Reid said. "You can't say enough about those guys, they work their tails off, and they were collapsing edges, doing what we taught them to do. Still some technique things that need to be fixed."
The defense, though, also helped set the tone for the game. On the Patriots' first drive, Erwin Durmic racked up a sack and tackle for loss on back-to-back plays. The Leopards forced four turnovers (2 interceptions, 2 fumble recoveries).
"(Durmic) brings so much energy to us," Reid said. "He's so valuable in that aspect. He's got a high-level motor and it never stops."
The Leopards didn't waste any time getting acclimated with the end zone in Lexington. Jace Bennett broke through for a 61-yard touchdown, and after the PAT, the Leopards led 7-0.
On their second drive, the Leopards took advantage of a short field, starting from the Patriots' 38-yard line, Haynes found his way into the end zone from four yards away. Two plays before the score, Haynes had a 13-yard touchdown negated due to a penalty. The Leopards led 14-0 with 2:47 left in the first quarter.
A fumble ended the Leopards' next drive, but the defense was able to bail the offense out. After Durmic picked up a sack, Braxton Simpson intercepted a Henry Johnson pass and return it to the Patriots' 18-yard line.
With an extra possession, the offense needed only one play to get more points as Haynes ran it in on an 18-yard scamper. After Durmic converted the 2-point try, the Leopards led 22-0 with 8:49 left in the first half.
Just when all the momentum was built, it had to be put on hold for 30 minutes as a lightning delay occurred before the ensuing kickoff. After the delay, though, the Leopards were back in business when the offense hit the field, going 64 yards in six plays, capped off by a Payne 5-yard run into the end zone. The lead was 28-0.
The Patriots, though, found momentum on their ensuing drive. After Branden Barnes caught two passes, AJ Watkins got the Patriots on the board with a 1-yard touchdown run. The Leopards' lead was 28-7 at the break.
The third quarter started sloppy for both teams. The Patriots fumbled on the first play from scrimmage in the second half (recovered by Cade Herrin). Two plays later, the Leopards fumbled.
After three punts between both teams, the Leopards put the ball on the ground again. Like the start of the second half, the Patriots put the ball right back on the ground and Bennett was on the receiving end of the Leopards' recovery.
The extra possession ended with 11:11 left in the fourth quarter when Payne scored his second touchdown of the game. The Leopards led 35-7.
After forcing a three-and-out, the Leopards' special teams got in on the scoring action as a returning Sawyer Pace fielded a bouncing punt at the Patriots' 45-yard line and streaked to the end zone to push the lead to 42-7.
Carter Stroud got the Leopards' final turnover of the game, intercepting Johnson with 9:44 left in the game. The Leopards cashed-in on the opportunity as Bryson Cheek scored on a 1-yard run to score the Leopards' final points of the game.
The Patriots' final points came on a Watkins 2-yard run with 2:08 left in the game.
