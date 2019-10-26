On the first play from scrimmage in Homer, Putnam County made Friday night's game vs. Banks County look like track meet, and in the end the Leopards couldn't keep up with the soaring War Eagles.
The Leopards (3-5, 2-3 Region 8-AA) fell to Putnam County (4-4, 3-2) 24-13 on Friday night. The Leopards will host Monticello next Friday.
Chandler Payne led the Leopards' offense with 91 rushing yards and one score. Roman Haynes had 79 rushing yards and one score. Bowen Roberts found Erwin Durmic three times through the air for 37 yards.
The War Eagles started the game quick. On the first play from scrimmage, quarterback Cedrion Brundage hit Rodney Daniel for a 77-yard touchdown, and 16 seconds into the game the Leopards trailed 7-0.
The War Eagles' next possession also saw points go on the board. Running back Marcus Jefferson was able to elude the Banks County defense on an 18-yard touchdown run. After the PAT, the War Eagles led 14-0 with 6:48 left in the first quarter.
Early in the second quarter, Putnam County extended the lead when the special teams connected for a 24-yard field goal. The lead was 17-0.
The Leopards weren't going away, though. With 7:28 left in the first half, Roman Haynes sparked the offense by finding running room up the middle and going 29 yards for the Leopards' first touchdown of the game. A missed PAT set the score at 17-6.
The Leopards' defense got in on the action, forcing a turnover on downs with 4:19 left in the first half. The offense looked poise to come away points as the Roberts-to-Durmic connection found its stride on three different pass plays. But Jamarcus Robertson intercepted a Roberts pass in the end zone with eight seconds left.
The Leopards trailed 17-6 at intermission.
The defense picked up in the third quarter where it had left off in the first half, and that was on fire. Sawyer Pace intercepted a Brundage pass to give the offense a short field.
On third-and-goal from the War Eagles' 6-yard line, Payne took a run to the left side and followed a blocker near the goal line, where he was able to make his way into the end zone. The Leopards trailed 17-13.
The score remained the same until the fourth quarter. Then, with the Leopards' defense forcing the War Eagles into a third-and-12 situation, Brundage and Daniel got back on the same wavelength.
The 32-yard touchdown catch by Daniel in the back of the end zone gave the War Eagles an 11-point lead with 8:35 left in the game (24-13).
The Leopards couldn't recover from the deficit. On the last offensive play by the Leopards, Roberts tossed his second interception of the game.
