The Leopards football team won against the George Walton Academy Bulldogs on Friday with a score of 19-7. The Leopards also celebrated homecoming and named the 2023 Homecoming Queen, Senior Addison Hoard.
This week, the Leopards will be traveling to Commerce High School to compete against the much-awaited game against the Commerce Tigers. The game is scheduled to begin at 7:30 p.m.
Coach Jay Reid says the team is treating the rivalry as just another team on their schedule.
“We’re treating Commerce like every other game,” Reid explained. “Every game’s a rivalry, and I want our kids to hone in and play the game regardless of the opponent.”
AGAINST GEORGE WALTON
The night’s events started off early with performances from the Banks County Leopard Marching Band and the George Walton Academy Bulldog Marching Band. The Leopards once again performed their Phantom of the Opera Show as the sun began to set softly over the football field, followed by the Bulldogs’ performance.
The Leopards took to the field, welcomed by the cheers of the home crowd as they burst through the banner. Under the Friday night lights, the Leopards and the Bulldogs took their positions on the field and waited anxiously for the first play of the night to begin.
The first quarter started out with some major defensive plays by Bray Williams, Judd Shoemaker, Clay Smith, Cam Cooper, Kaz Oliver, Webb Samples, Levi Johnson, Bret Griffin, Dayden Rogers, Aaron Scott, Colin Caudell, and Robert Walker. Their efforts pushed the Bulldogs to a fourth down and a turnover of the ball.
Aaron Scott took the first touchdown of the evening within four minutes of the first quarter, and Iram Lopez’s PAT was successful, bringing the score to 7-0.
Less than two minutes later, after the inevitable turnover of the ball, Colin Caudell was able to make an interception on behalf of the Leopards, giving the team another first down on the field.
Because of Caudell’s efforts, Aucy Jacobs was able to make it into the endzone again, giving the Leopards another touchdown in the first quarter. The score was 13-0.
The second quarter started with the Leopards on defense once again, with Smith, Cooper, Oliver, Scott, Griffin, Walker, Samples, Bray Williams, and Kaden Watson making important tackles.
Scott and Jacobs work their magic on the field once again as they carry for the Leopards across the field. Jacobs makes a 20 yard dash for a first down for his first carry in the second quarter, and Scott makes another touchdown within the first three minutes. The Leopards were 19-0.
The Bulldogs come through near the end of the second quarter with a touchdown and PAT of their own, bringing the score to 19-7.
In response, the Leopards tried to make one of their last-minute touchdowns, and with a 20 yard completed pass from quarterback Kolby Watson to receiver Zack Dickey, it seemed like the Leopards would pull it off. However, as the buzzer for the end of the quarter sounded, a Bulldog player made an interception in the Leopards’ endzone, finishing the quarter with a score of 19-7.
The girls in their sparkling sequins retreated back to the stands where family members and friends were waiting to congratulate them while the football players took their places back on the field, preparing for another two quarters.
The Leopards had to up their defense for the final two quarters of the game, since both teams seemed to have reached a stalemate; neither team would allow the other to make it into the endzone.
Bray Williams, Samples, Walker, Cooper, Caudell, Scott, Rogers, Smith, and Dickey made stops for the Leopards throughout the third and fourth quarters.
Scott, Jacobs, and Smith also put in the work on offense. Smith performed a quarterback keeper while he took the position, and made an interception for the Leopards in the fourth quarter.
When the final buzzer sounded, the Leopards once again claimed their 4-0 record. After the game, Head Coach Jay Reid praised the team for their resilience on defense, and is hopeful for the outcome of the season ahead.
“After the first half, we made a couple of adjustments on defense to counter George Walton’s physical running attack,” Reid said. “It’s a special thing when the team is able to stop the competitor on the one yard line three times to bring up a fourth down like they did. Hats off to our kids for bowing their necks and making those stops.”
While Reid admitted that the team struggled on offense, he was proud of the way they played during the night.
“For some games, offense just isn’t clicking as well, and tonight was just one of those nights. But the defensive mentality is so much better, and for the kids to rise up to the challenge like that, I can’t be more proud.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.