The Leopards football team won against the George Walton Academy Bulldogs on Friday with a score of 19-7. The Leopards also celebrated homecoming and named the 2023 Homecoming Queen, Senior Addison Hoard.

This week, the Leopards will be traveling to Commerce High School to compete against the much-awaited game against the Commerce Tigers. The game is scheduled to begin at 7:30 p.m.

