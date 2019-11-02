Last season, the Banks County Leopards' playoff hopes ended in Monticello.
On Friday night (Nov. 1) the Leopards may have again seen their playoff hopes go out the window to Monticello as the visiting Hurricanes defeated Banks County 28-0 in Homer.
Monticello scored 14 first-quarter points and tacked on two more touchdowns in third and fourth quarters to seal the victory.
Banks County rushed for 78 yards, led by Corey Vickery's 38 yards. Through the air, the offense amassed 91 yards. Vickery led the receiving corps with 44 yards.
The Leopards (3-6, 2-4 Region 8-AA) ends the regular season next Friday at Elbert County (5-4, 4-2).
