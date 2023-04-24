Four Leopards earned first place in their events at their last meet of the regular season on Monday at the Stephens County Senior Night track meet. Troy Loggins, Aaron Scott, and Madison Adams placed first in their respective events, while Shelby Speed placed first in both the girls’ discus throw and shot put competition.

Loggins once again earned the top spot in one of the long-distance races of the evening with a final time of two minutes and three seconds in the boys 800 meter run.

