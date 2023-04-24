Four Leopards earned first place in their events at their last meet of the regular season on Monday at the Stephens County Senior Night track meet. Troy Loggins, Aaron Scott, and Madison Adams placed first in their respective events, while Shelby Speed placed first in both the girls’ discus throw and shot put competition.
Loggins once again earned the top spot in one of the long-distance races of the evening with a final time of two minutes and three seconds in the boys 800 meter run.
Scott leapt into first place during the boys long jump event, earning a mark of 21-05.00.
Adams is a 400 meter specialist for the girls team and showed her speed on the track with a time of one minute and five seconds, earning her the first place spot in the 400 meter dash.
Speed also won her events in both the shot put and discus throws, showing her proficiency in the throwing cage. In the discus throw, Speed earned a mark of 133-08.00, and in the shot put throw, she earned a mark of 41-11.50. Her mark in shot put is the highest mark she’s earned this season for the event.
The seniors from all of the teams competing were also honored at the Stephens County meet. The Leopard seniors include Madison Adams (400 meter specialist), Aubrey Allen (shotput and discus), Bryson Banister (800 meter and 1600 meter), Mitchell Bowman (800 meter specialist), Henry Hughes (1600 meter specialist), Alexus Humphries (shotput and discus), Troy Loggins (distance specialist), Makayla Long (distance specialist), Kirsten Roberts (shotput and discus), Shane Roberts (sprinter, 400 meter specialist), Shelby Speed (shotput and discus), Andrew Shockley (100 meter), and Eli Ward (shotput and discus).
Other Leopard competitors also competed well during the meet against the four other teams. Their accomplishments are listed as follows:
BOYS
●Aaron Scott placed 3rd in the boys 100 meter dash with a time of 11.67 seconds
●Zack Dickey placed 6th in the boys 100 meter dash with a time of 12.10 seconds
●Shane Roberts placed 10th in the boys 100 meter dash with a time of 12.41 seconds
●Lane Morris placed 6th in the boys 200 meter dash with a time of 24.36 seconds
●Jordon Herron placed 9th in the boys 200 meter dash with a time of 25.18 seconds
●Jakk Marlow placed 16th in the boys 200 meter dash with a time of 26.59 seconds
●Landon Dove placed 19th in the boys 200 meter dash with a time of 30.37 seconds
●Shane Roberts placed 4th in the boys 400 meter dash with a time of 53.87 seconds
●Lane Morris placed 6th in the boys 400 meter dash with a time of 54.74 seconds
●Brody Sutherland placed 14th in the boys 400 meter dash with a time of 59.72 seconds
●Chase Stephens placed 2nd in the boys 800 meter run with a time of 2:07.72
●Mitchell Bowman placed 5th in the boys 800 meter run with a time of 2:15.39
●Andrew Pope placed 8th in the boys 800 meter run with a time of 2:23.52
●Troy Loggins placed 2nd in the boys 1600 meter run with a time of 4:35.89
●Henry Hughes placed 13th in the boys 1600 meter run with a time of 6:15.64
●Daniel Rowley placed 14th in the boys 1600 meter run with a time of 6:34.99
●Pepper Davis placed 2nd in the boys 3200 meter run with a time of 10:20.33
●Aaron Scott placed 5th in the boys 300 meter hurdles with a time of 47.91 seconds
●The boys 4x200 meter team placed 3rd in the competition with a time of 1:41.61
●Jordon Herron placed 12th in the boys long jump with a mark of 15-09.00
●Zack Dickey placed 5th in the boys triple jump with a mark of 40-04.00
●Ashton Camp placed 8th in the boys discus throw with a mark of 105-00.00
●Wyatt Jenkins placed 10th in the boys discus throw with a mark of 102-00.00
●Aubrey Allen placed 13th in the boys discus throw with a mark of 90-08.00
●Eli Ward placed 16th in the boys discus throw with a mark of 79-06.00
●Jacob Mobley placed 6th in the boys shot put throw with a mark of 41-09.50
●Eli Ward placed 9th in the boys shot put throw with a mark of 40-07.00
●Ashton Camp placed 10th in the boys shot put throw with a mark of 39-01.00
●Aubrey Allen placed 14th in the boys shot put throw with a mark of 37-01.00
GIRLS
●Cheyanne Mapp placed 10th in the girls 100 meter dash with a time of 14.22 seconds
●Bethany Moon placed 11th in the girls 100 meter dash with a time of 14.70 seconds
●Allison Murphy placed 14th in the girls 100 meter dash with a time of 15.10 seconds
●Valentina Torres placed 15th in the girls 100 meter dash with a time of 15.14 seconds
●Valentine Torres placed 6th in the girls 200 meter dash with a time of 30.51 seconds
●Gracie Moore placed 5th in the girls 400 meter dash with a time of 1:12.56
●Camdyn Poole placed 3rd in the girls 800 meter run with a time of 2:42.85
●Maggie Irvin placed 7th in the girls 800 meter run with a time of 2:56.73
●Makayla Long placed 10th in the girls 800 meter run with a time of 3:13.00
●Camdyn Poole placed 2nd in the girls 1600 meter run with a time of 6:04.74
●Makayla Long placed 8th in the girls 1600 meter run with a time of 6:50.99
●Maggie Irvin placed 9th in the girls 1600 meter run with a time of 6:51.59
●Aubree Cole placed 4th in the girls 300 meter hurdles with a time of 59.13 seconds
●The girls 4x100 team placed 4th in the competition with a time of 55.22 seconds
●Maggie Irvin placed 6th in the girls high jump with a mark of 4-02.00
●Cheyanne Mapp placed 5th in the girls long jump with a mark of 15-00.00
●Alexus Humphries placed 3rd in the girls discus throw with a mark of 97-00.00
●Tatiana Bailey placed 9th in the girls discus throw with a mark of 63-02.00
●Lauren Speed placed 11th in the girls discus throw with a mark of 61-02.00
●Alexus Humphries placed 4th in the girls shot put throw with a mark of 28-07.00
●Lauren Speed placed 5th in the girls shot put throw with a mark of 26-11.00
●Tatiana Bailey placed 17th in the girls shot put throw with a mark of 20-04.00
On Monday, April 24, and Wednesday, April 26, the Leopards will be traveling to East Jackson High School to compete in the GHSA 2A Region 8 Meet against East Jackson, Union County, Athens Academy, Providence Christian, and Fellowship Christian. The meet will start at 10 a.m. on Monday.
