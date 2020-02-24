The Banks County golf season begins March 2-3 with matches vs. East Hall at Chimney Oaks Golf Club. Tee times are set at 4 p.m.
Key players: For the girls, Banks County returns Chelsea Lewallen (Sr.), who was the lone state qualifier last year for the golf program. She returns alongside Gentry Smith (Jr.), who played last year. The team also has two new players in Grace Gooch (Fr.) and Ralee Davidson (Fr.). Both players competed for the middle school team in 2019, according to new head coach Mike Owensby.
For the boys, Slade Guidici (Sr.), Lance Johnson (Jr.), Austin Hensley (Jr.), Alex Coker (So.), Dakota Ivey (So.) and Jose Albarron (So.) returns. The team adds Nate Crabbe (Fr.), who played at the middle school last year. Lee Page (Jr.) also joins the team this season. He played at Jefferson in 2019 and qualified for state.
Strengths: "We have a lot of returning players, so experience should be of major strength," Owensby said.
Weaknesses: "As a first-year head coach, if I had to be honest, I am the least experienced part of the team, but I am a quick learner, so we should be OK," Owensby said.
Area and season outlook: "Just from looking at the area results from last year, I see a lot of competition for the top-three spots," Owensby said. "We finished just outside of qualifying for state last year, but I do not think we played our best during that tournament.
"If we use our experience from last year and play better during that event, we will surprise some people on how good we can be."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.