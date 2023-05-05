The Leopard golf team led on the course last week during the area tournament. The Leopards took home first place among their competitors, while the Lady Leopards finished third overall. Both teams have earned a spot in the state tournament later this month.
Area Tournament: 1st place
The Leopards took home first place during the Area Tournament last week at Hard Labor Creek, guaranteeing them a spot in the State Tournament.
The team totalled 321 points. Jake Dalton and Hunter Bond were the lowest scorers for the Leopards with 77 each, followed by Nate Crabbe with 82 and Matthew Roberts with 85. Dalton and Bond also tied for the 2nd lowest individual score.
Granite City Tournament: 3rd place
The Leopards traveled to Elberton on Saturday, April 15th to go up against some of the top schools in the area. The boys emerged in 3rd place with a final score of 333.
Jake Dalton was the lowest individual scorer for the Leopards with 80, followed by Nate Crabbe and Thomas Nguyen with 82, and Hunter Bond with 89.
Area Tournament: 3rd place
The Lady Leopards competed in the Area Tournament last week for a chance to compete at the state level.
They managed to earn third place after leading the Fellowship Christian Paladins by one stroke with a final score of 238.
Ralee Davidson was the team’s lowest scorer with 118, followed by Presley Hobson with 120.
Granite City Tournament: 10th place
The Lady Leopards traveled to Elberton on Saturday, April 15 to compete with the boys’ team in one of their toughest competitions of the season. The girls emerged from the course in 10th place with a team total of 227.
Presley Hobson was the lowest scorer for the Lady Leopards with 113, followed by Julia Faye Busenlehner with 114.
On Monday, May 22, and Tuesday, May 23, the golf team will be traveling to Blackshear to compete in the State Tournament at the Okefenokee Country Club.
