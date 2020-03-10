The Banks County High School boys' golf team finished seventh out of 12 teams at the Valhalla Cup March 9 at Chimney Oaks in Homer.
The Leopards shot 404, six shots out of fifth place. Jefferson won the tournament, shooting 330.
Lee Page led the Leopards, firing a 94. Nate Crabbe shot 95, followed by Slade Giudici with a 106 and Jose Albarran at 109.
