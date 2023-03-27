The Leopards Varsity Golf team went against Madison County on Tuesday at Chimney Oaks. The boys came out with another win under their belts with 166-169, improving their season record with 5-1. The Lady Leopards kept their score close with Madison’s, but it wasn’t enough to secure a victory with 84-72.
Nate Crabbe was once again the lowest scoring Leopard, who shot a 40 during the Madison County match. He was followed by Matthew Roberts with 41, Hunter Bond with 42, and Hunter Youngblood with 43.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.