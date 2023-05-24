Banks County High School senior, Caine Griffith, signed with Emmanuel College this past week with a room of family, friends, coaches, and teammates present. Griffith will join the Emmanuel College baseball program in the Fall of 2023 and plans to major in education.
Emmanuel College baseball competes in the Conference Carolinas.
A stand-out two-sport athlete at Banks County High School, Griffith earned a spot on the All-Region Wide Reciever and Quarterback teams and All-Region for baseball for pitching during his high school career.
He is also an honor graduate and ranked in the top 25 of the senior class. The faculty and staff at Banks County High School awarded Griffith with the title of 2022-2023 MR. BCHS.
Griffith, an active member of the Banks County FCA (Fellowship of Christian Athletes), chose Emmanuel because it offers the same welcome feel as Banks County.
“I chose Emmanuel because of how welcome I felt," Griffith said. "The coaches were very supportive, and I loved the campus. It’s also an easy drive to come home."
Griffith credits the support of his coaches and community in his journey to college. He also gives credit to his mom.
“With as much as she’s sacrificed for me, I wouldn’t be anywhere close to where I am today,” he added. “I just want the Banks County people to know how appreciative I am. They’ve shown so much love, and I am blessed to call this place home.”
His favorite scripture verse is “Be strong and let your heart take courage, All you who wait for the Lord.” Psalms 31:24.
Baseball coach Derrick Davis said, “Caine is an extremely dedicated and determined young man. He loves success and is a great competitor."
Griffith will graduate on May 26 with the Class of 2023 at Leopard Stadium.
