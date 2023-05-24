Banks County High School senior, Caine Griffith, signed with Emmanuel College this past week with a room of family, friends, coaches, and teammates present. Griffith will join the Emmanuel College baseball program in the Fall of 2023 and plans to major in education.

Emmanuel College baseball competes in the Conference Carolinas.

