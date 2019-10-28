After finishing third and second the last two seasons in Class AA – and surviving a rain-suspended game, which carried over from Columbus on Saturday to Homer on Monday – the Banks County Leopards’ quest for a state championship is complete.
The Leopards (32-3) finally scaled the mountaintop of Class AA, defeating Bremen 6-1 Monday in front screaming fans at a packed Banks County stadium to win the program’s first-ever state title. The team’s 32 wins is also a record for the program.
The Leopards didn’t drop a game in the postseason and outscored the opponents 97-1 through eight postseason games. Two of the Leopards’ three losses in the regular season were to Locust Grove, the Class AAAAA state champion, and Grayson, the Class AAAAAAA runners-up.
A tearful Jill Martinet said winning the state title at home was “perfect.” Martinet hit two solo home runs during Saturday’s portion of the finals in Columbus.
“We’ve worked so well and so hard for this,” Martinet said. “It feels so good to finally be it, finally have it.”
Martinet said the goal from 2017 was to improve every year. After last year, the goal became to win the final the game, which was the Class AA championship game.
“Every goal that we wrote out for coach (Kelby) Cronic, we achieved it,” Martinet said. “All I can say is thank you to God, and thank you to the community. It’s such a goosebump feeling, you know … we’re told nothing’s perfect, but tonight it couldn’t have gone any better. I couldn’t ask for more from anyone else. To play on my home field again, win a state championship, make history again with my family, and gosh, it’s overwhelming.”
Tybee Denton hit the mound again when play resumed Monday, and she picked up where she left off from Saturday in Columbus. Denton allowed only two hits and recorded 14 strikeouts including striking out the side in the bottom of the seventh to clinch the title and end her high school career.
“It’s amazing,” Denton said. “We’ve all worked so hard since we were little, since the BC Pride. Most of us played on that together. We’ve all worked so hard … it was expected of us. We deserve it with how hard we’ve worked and stuff.”
Denton said the 48-hour delay helped her squad with rest and allowed players to recuperate from the grind in Columbus.
“We just came out here and it was like we didn’t leave the game,” she said. “We just kept going with it. Everybody was up, and we were doing what we’re supposed to do.”
Denton admitted she was nervous trying to strike out the last batter, because the team wanted to end the year with a strikeout. Once she accomplished that, she threw her glove up in the air, jumped into the arms of a running Brookely Lewis, and the team mobbed them in the circle in jubilation to celebrate.
“It was amazing to just see our hard work pay off,” Denton said. “Just the team, we all love each other. We’re all successful.”
The Leopards are graduating eight seniors: Denton, Martinet, Lewis, Kya Santiago, Jewels Ayers, Chelsea Lewallen, Makayla Benfield and Angela Torres (manager).
Lewis said being a state champion has a nice “ring” to it, referencing the state championship rings that will be coming the Leopards’ way.
“It’s amazing,” Lewis said. “We’ve talked about this since March of last year. This is what we’ve wanted from the beginning of this season. This was the goal. I know it’s like just look at the next game, but in the end this is what we wanted, a championship.”
Lewis added that winning as a senior means she and the rest of the senior group went out on top.
“This is what we dream of when we step out onto the field as a 9th-grader out here,” Lewis said. “All of our hard work paid off.”
Santiago came across home plate twice during the title game – once in Columbus and once in Homer – and in both instances she jumped up and down in excitement, firing her teammates up.
“It feels great,” Santiago said of winning the state title. “It was a dream we’ve had since we were little, and we finally made it come true.”
Santiago admitted there was pressure with the game finishing at home. But the team was able to block it out to get nine outs and finish the job.
“It felt great, because we had a great group of people cheering us on, and we have a great group of girls that were really wanting this,” Santiago said. “And so, it felt so good.”
The win was also extra special for Santiago in winning it with Cronic as coach.
“It was great, because during travel ball when we were younger, he was one of the coaches,” she said. “And we all said, ‘When we get up to high school, we’re going to win a ring. We’re going to win it.’ And to be here, with him as our high school coach, I feel like we all made it come true for him.”
The Leopards built a 4-1 lead on Saturday before rain suspended play. After Martinet’s two solo homers gave the Leopards a 2-0 lead, a Jacy Ayers bunt turned into fielder’s choice, which allowed Santiago to score and set the lead at 3-1 in the top of the fifth.
Two batters later, a Denton grounder turned into an error and allowed Jacy Ayers to score and push the lead to 4-1. Then, the rains come and play was suspended. After nearly two hours of waiting, the decision was made to finish the game Monday in Banks County, where the Leopards needed nine outs to win the title.
Once play resumed, the Leopards were able to add two more insurance runs in the top of the sixth. After Santiago reached base after getting hit by the first pitch she saw, she plated her second run of the game on an error and the lead was 5-1. A Denton single brought home Jacy Ayers, and the final run of the Leopards’ season was on the board.
“Anytime you can come to your place and win a state championship in front of your home crowd, that was just crazy,” said Cronic, Banks County’s first-year skipper. “It hasn’t really set in yet. I don’t know, I’m still just kind of ‘I won a state championship as a first-year head coach.’ … to see the people out here, this community is absolutely amazing. Everybody pulled together in the last 36 hours to make everything happen.”
Cronic gave all credit to the players.
“It wasn’t me,” he said. “They put in all the hard work over the summer, just doing everything they could do, because they wanted this. This is what they wanted. And to have them do it out here on this field, I told them right before the game, we were talking, I said, ‘You started this here. Now it’s time to finish it here.’ That’s what they did. We had a little nerves start to come out. I think we were more nervous to start the (bottom of the) fifth inning than we were when we started the first inning back in Columbus.”
After a walk restarted play, Denton struck out the side to calm any jitters the team was feeling.
“I’m the head coach on paper, but they won the state championship,” Cronic said. “I’ve said that from the beginning. It’s all about them … these seniors, it’s a special bunch. The way they bonded, the way they picked each other up, the way they took the freshmen in and said, ‘Hey, here’s how we do things. Here’s how it is.’ … nobody is replaceable. Everybody brought their own spin to the team. Everybody brought something to the team.”
