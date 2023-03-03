AT STATE COMPETITION

The Banks County Cheerleading squad attendED the GHSA Game Day State Championship. The cheer squad made an appearance at a cheer competition for the first time in the program's history.

The Banks County Lady Leopard Cheer Squad made an appearance at the GHSA Game Day State Championship on Friday, where they competed on the mat for placement in the competition.

While the squad did not place in this year’s championship, Coach Noel Ventrice sees the experience itself as an absolute win.

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.