The Banks County Lady Leopard Cheer Squad made an appearance at the GHSA Game Day State Championship on Friday, where they competed on the mat for placement in the competition.
While the squad did not place in this year’s championship, Coach Noel Ventrice sees the experience itself as an absolute win.
“This was the first time for Banks County to compete and they did a fantastic job,” Coach Ventrice said. “I am so proud of their hard work and dedication! Overall, it was a wonderful experience and a step in the right direction for the program.”
The squad performed a three-minute routine at the championship, which was divided into a three-section format: band chant, crowd-involving cheer, and fight song. The judges then score the performance based on structure, usage of props, stunts, crowd involvement, and overall aesthetic.
“We had a very clean routine and performance,” Coach Ventrice continued. “The girls, Coach Ausburn, and I were so happy and excited to be a part of it!”
Ventrice added that she plans for the team to attend the sixth annual competition next year with the hope that they can take the constructive criticism from the judges and make it to the second round and place in 2024.
