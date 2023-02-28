The Lady Leopards Basketball team made it to the Elite Eight in the State Championship last week after winning against North Murray and North Cobb Christian.

The Lady Leopards went up against the North Murray Mountaineers on Tuesday and won that matchup with 60-27. They returned to their home court on Friday, where they won against the North Cobb Christian Eagles with a final score of 53-35. The team now boasts a 19 win streak and a spot in the Elite Eight bracket of the State Tournament for Division AA.

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.