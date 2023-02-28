The Lady Leopards Basketball team made it to the Elite Eight in the State Championship last week after winning against North Murray and North Cobb Christian.
The Lady Leopards went up against the North Murray Mountaineers on Tuesday and won that matchup with 60-27. They returned to their home court on Friday, where they won against the North Cobb Christian Eagles with a final score of 53-35. The team now boasts a 19 win streak and a spot in the Elite Eight bracket of the State Tournament for Division AA.
VS NORTH MURRAY: 60-27
The Banks County Lady Leopards Basketball team won their first State Championship game against the North Murray Mountaineers with a final score of 60-27.
People from all across the county came to cheer on the Lady Leopards in their first State Championship game, filling the bleachers with blue and black. As the teams did their warm-up routines on the court, their peers filled up the student section gradually. Many of the spectators were members of the Leopards Basketball team, who went against North Murray later in the week. They cheered as their sister team took their positions on the court and waited for the referee to blow the whistle, poised and ready to attack.
Carley Segars once again won the tipoff in the Leopards favor, and they were up nine points by the end of the first quarter with 13-4. The Lady Leopards kept the momentum in the second quarter by gaining 17 points on the Mountaineers with a score of 30-6.
Kamryn Grier and Addison Hoard led the team on defense during the first half, with Grier gaining the most rebounds and Hoard displayed her defensive versatility with a combination of rebounds, blocks, and steals. Reese Murphy led on offense by gaining the most points with nine total.
Despite the Lady Leopards substantial lead, the Mountaineers began to climb in points after the break in momentum during halftime, gaining 11 points in the third quarter. With the Mountaineers’ new sense of determination, the Ladies had to increase their aggression on defense, leading to the most intense moment in the third quarter when the teams were scrambling for possession of the ball. The Lady Leopards eventually gained possession and won the third quarter with 40-17, but they were outscored by the Mountaineers by one point.
In the final quarter, the Lady Leopards knew they had to elevate their strategy on both defense and offense so the Mountaineers wouldn’t close the gap in points. The Mountaineers gained 10 points in the final eight minutes, but with sheer resolve, the Leopards fought to keep their lead and gained 20 points in the final quarter, ending the game with 60-27.
Reese Murphy once again displayed daunting dexterity at the three-point line with three successful attempts in the second half, totalling four successful three-point shots in the match. She led the team in points with 21 total, followed by Ryleigh Murphy and Hoard with nine points each. Madison Adams, Valentina Torres, Trinity Haynes, Grier, and Segars also contributed.
Ryleigh Murphy, Reese Murphy, and Segars also overwhelmed the Mountaineers on the court while defending the Leopards’ goal, as Segars exhibiting her skills at the net with a series of successful rebounds and the Murphy siblings gave the Lady Leopards many advantages with rebounds, blocks, and steals.
VS NORTH COBB CHRISTIAN: 53-35
The Lady Leopards fought tooth to talon with the North Cobb Christian Eagles on Friday and won with a final score of 53-35.
Word had definitely gotten around that the Lady Leopards were making some noise in the State Tournament as they had made it to the Sweet 16, so many Banks County spectators decided to attend the match on Friday, including a large number of their peers that filled the stands dedicated to the student section. The pride that the audience had for their hometown team was evident when the Lady Leopards entered the court for the fifteen minute warmup. They were met with cheers and applause for their hard work, and the audience had faith that the team was about to earn another victory on their home court.
The game began with Carley Segars winning the tip off for the Lady Leopards, but it was a difficult first few minutes for the team when the Eagles managed to gain the first two points of the game. Kamryn Grier brought the Ladies back with two successful free throws, and with a tie established, the Lady Leopards began to gain more momentum. Despite the rough start, they took the first quarter with 21-13.
However, the Eagles made it clear that the game had only begun in the second quarter as they kept the score close. When the buzzer signaled halftime, the Lady Leopards had barely outscored the Eagles and were only up by nine points with 31-22. Things were looking good for the Ladies, but they also realized that the win wasn’t guaranteed yet.
The break in momentum worked to the Lady Leopards’ advantage as they rebounded and made successful two-point shots during the final half. The Eagles had managed to gain four points by the time the final eight minutes were set to begin, while the Lady Leopards had gained 15 points. If they could maintain their lead, they were only eight minutes away from the Elite Eight.
The Lady Leopards worked hard on defense in the final quarter to make sure their lead was secure. The Eagles had gained a new sense of determination in the last stretch of the game and actually managed to outscore the Lady Leopards before the final buzzer sounded, but their efforts weren’t enough to catch up to the Leopards already substantial lead. The Eagles gained nine points in the final quarter while the Lady Leopards gained seven, but the Ladies still took the victory with a final score of 53-35.
Grier championed both the defensive and offensive drive during the game against North Cobb Christian. She gained 14 points total, and made the most successful rebounds during the game coupled with some steals. Segars followed close behind with 12 points total and her own impressive series of rebounds on the court. Addison Hoard, Reese Murphy, Ryleigh Murphy, Madison Adams, and Nazli de La Garza also contributed in points and advantageous turnovers during the game.
With the Elite Eight game on the horizon, Coach Steven Shedd expressed his pride for the team and their accomplishments thus far.
“We are very excited that we have competed well enough this season to give ourselves the opportunity to play in this Elite Eight game, and we are even more excited to play this game at home,” Coach Shedd said. “We feel like we are battle-tested and ready to compete against anyone. We are a team playing with a lot of confidence right now and our hopes are that it will carry us over into the Final Four and the Championship game. Our program has never gotten past the Elite Eight, so we look forward to the challenge of continuing to make history.”
The Lady Leopards will be going up against the Macon Central Chargers on Tuesday, Feb. 28, at 6 p.m. If they advance to the Final Four, the Lady Leopards will be playing against their next opponent at Georgia College and State University on March 4 at 2 p.m.
