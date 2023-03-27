The Lady Leopards went up against the Fellowship Christian Paladins and the East Jackson Eagles this week, but were unable to secure a win against either team.
The Lady Leopards lost to the Paladins with a final score of 10-0 on Tuesday. On Friday, the Lady Leopards met the East Jackson Eagles on their home field, but despite scoring a goal, the Leopards couldn’t match the Eagles’ intensity and lost with a final score of 11-1.
VS FELLOWSHIP CHRISTIAN: 10-0
The Lady Leopards traveled to Roswell on Tuesday, where they met the Fellowship Christian Paladins on their home field. Despite their efforts on the field, a mercy ruling was called and the Lady Leopards lost with 10-0.
“Our girls played hard,” Coach Michael Boomer said about the team’s performance. “They played hard on the field, but couldn’t match Fellowship Christian’s intensity.”
The Lady Leopards met the East Jackson Eagles on their home field Friday night. Despite making one goal that evening, the Lady Leopards fell to the Eagles with a final score of 11-1.
The Lady Leopards started off strong in the first half of the game by keeping the Eagles at bay. Senior Hailey Bain came close to making a first goal for the Leopards early in the game, and Senior Goalie Jenna Yonce kept the ball out of the Leopards’ net for a majority of the first half. The defensive drive led by Senior Kinsey Nix also helped Yonce keep the Eagles from scoring.
However, the East Jackson Eagles began their series of goals at 18 minutes and nine seconds in the first half with their first goal of the game. Their second and third goals came soon after, and they scored four goals overall in the first half.
But the Lady Leopards weren’t going down in the first half without a fight. Their only goal of the game was made by Senior Wing Kayla Porter after a very successful corner kick into the Eagles’ goal. By the end of the first half, the Eagles were up by three, but Porter managed to put the Leopards on the board with 4-1.
However, the second half proved to be even more challenging. The Eagles would end up making seven more goals in the final 40 minutes despite the Lady Leopards’ defensive efforts and Yonce’s saves at the goal. At nine minutes and three seconds, there was a mercy ruling as the Lady Leopards were down by 10 points with 11-1.
But the night didn’t end with that loss. Parents of the seniors were asked to come down to the competition area to walk their sons and daughters down the field. The four seniors on the Lady Leopards team were honored after the game, including Hailey Bain, Kayla Porter, Kinsey Nix, and Jenna Yonce.
“They are a great group, they always work hard and never give up,” Coach Michael Boomer said about this year’s group of seniors. “Jenna has developed into one of the best keepers we have ever had, Kayla has always been a solid winger, Kinsey is a top defender, and Hailey is the best striker we have ever had, holding the record for most career goals of 43 and counting.”
This week, the Lady Leopards will be competing in their final matches of the regular season. On Tuesday, March 28, the Lady Leopards will go against the Providence Christian Storm in their final region match at 6:00 p.m. at home. On Thursday, March 30, the team will travel to Hiawassee for a rematch against Towns County.
