The Lady Leopards Soccer Team came up short on Tuesday, Feb. 28, in their first region title game against the Athens Academy Spartans with a final score of 10-0.
The Lady Leopards also went up against the White County Warriors on Monday and the Jackson County Panthers on Wednesday. The team came up short in both matchups with a final score of 10-0 each time. They are now 2-8-1 this season.
The Lady Leopards have had their fair share of tough competition this season. However, they’ve shown their resilience through their hardships and victories. So far, the Lady Leopards have won against the Athens Christian Eagles and the Towns County Indians, proving their potential on the field.
“I’m very proud of the girls for never quitting,” Coach Micheal Boomer said in a previous interview.
The Lady Leopards will be traveling to Blairsville this week to go against their next region opponent, the Union County Panthers, on Friday, March 17.
