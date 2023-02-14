The Lady Leopards faced another challenging week of competition after going up against Stephens County and Tallulah Falls. They lost to Stephens County due to a mercy ruling with a final score of 10-0. Against Tallulah Falls, the Ladies were better able to hold their own, but they were down five by the end of the night with a final score of 5-0.

Coach Michael Boomer said that the team played hard for the first 26 minutes of the game against the Stephens County Indians, but after that, their strategy on the field began to fall apart.

