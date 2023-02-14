The Lady Leopards faced another challenging week of competition after going up against Stephens County and Tallulah Falls. They lost to Stephens County due to a mercy ruling with a final score of 10-0. Against Tallulah Falls, the Ladies were better able to hold their own, but they were down five by the end of the night with a final score of 5-0.
Coach Michael Boomer said that the team played hard for the first 26 minutes of the game against the Stephens County Indians, but after that, their strategy on the field began to fall apart.
However, Coach Boomer also said that he saw marked improvement from the team during the match against Tallulah Falls.
“We played hard for the entire 80 minutes,” Coach Boomer said. “We made a couple of errors which resulted in goals against us, and we could never find the back of their net. But I am very proud of the girls for never quitting, and our game on the field is beginning to look better.”
The girls will be going up against the Franklin County Lions on Monday, Feb. 13, in Carnesville. On Thursday, Feb. 16, the Ladies will be facing the Athens Academy Eagles at home.
