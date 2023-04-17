On Tuesday and Wednesday, the Lady Leopards traveled to Athens Academy to compete in the region tournament to determine whether they would play at the State level this year. The team lost the first round to the Fellowship Christian Paladins, but won against the Providence Christian Storm and the East Jackson Eagles, propelling them into the State playoffs.
The Lady Leopards lost their match to the Paladins on Tuesday with a final team score of 3-2.
First Single Addison Hoard won her individual match, along with first doubles duo Carley Segars and Carlie Butler. However, their efforts weren’t enough to overwhelm the Paladins.
On Wednesday, the girls beat Providence Christian with a team score of 3-2.
Hoard once again led the team and won her first single match with 6-1 in the first set and a perfect 6-0 in the second.
Segars and Butler once again showed the competition their proficient teamwork on the court with a first set score of 6-1 and a second set score of 6-2. Second singles duo Lexie Koochel and Taylor Suggs also won their match with a first and second set score of 6-4.
Following their success against the Storm, the Lady Leopards went up against the East Jackson Eagles in their final matchup before beginning the State playoffs. The Lady Leopards ended their appearance in the region tournament with a win, earning a team score of 3-2.
Hoard once again showcased her endurance and accuracy on the court with another win. She took the first set with a perfect score of 6-0, then left the court with a second set score of 6-1.
Third Single Nevaeh Appell also won her match against the Eagles, and Butler and Segars once again won their match with a score of 6-3 in both sets.
At the end of the tournament, Hoard was named Player of the Year, while Koochel and Suggs were named Girls First Team All-Region for doubles. Butler was also named for Girls Second Team All-Region, and Allaryce Appell was given the title for the doubles team. Neveah Appell received an honorable mention.
The girls team are scheduled to play Model High School for the first round of State Playoffs this week.
