On Tuesday and Wednesday, the Lady Leopards traveled to Athens Academy to compete in the region tournament to determine whether they would play at the State level this year. The team lost the first round to the Fellowship Christian Paladins, but won against the Providence Christian Storm and the East Jackson Eagles, propelling them into the State playoffs.

The Lady Leopards lost their match to the Paladins on Tuesday with a final team score of 3-2. 

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.