The Lady Leopards fell to the Providence Christian Storm on Tuesday with a final score of 3-1. Before the end of the match, Senior Striker Hailey Bain made the only goal of the evening for the Lady Leopards, improving her career record of 44 goals made.

The Lady Leopards started off well against the Storm on defense. They allowed the Storm to score one goal during the first half, but they managed to keep Providence Christian at bay for the remainder of the 40 minutes. By halftime, the game had the potential to turn in either team’s favor.

