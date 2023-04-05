The Lady Leopards fell to the Providence Christian Storm on Tuesday with a final score of 3-1. Before the end of the match, Senior Striker Hailey Bain made the only goal of the evening for the Lady Leopards, improving her career record of 44 goals made.
The Lady Leopards started off well against the Storm on defense. They allowed the Storm to score one goal during the first half, but they managed to keep Providence Christian at bay for the remainder of the 40 minutes. By halftime, the game had the potential to turn in either team’s favor.
The Storm managed to gain two more goals in the second half on the field, winning the game with a two-point lead of 3-1. However, the Lady Leopards did make it onto the scoreboard by the end of the night with a goal by Hailey Bain with assistance from Senior Winger Kayla Porter. This goal marks Bain’s 44th career goal, improving her already superior record on the field.
“We tried a new defense for the first time and it worked pretty well,” Coach Michael Boomer said. “I thought we played with a lot more intensity, and I felt good about our efforts.”
The Lady Leopards have one more match scheduled in their regular season against the Towns County Indians on Thursday, March 30, at 5 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.