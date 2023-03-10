The Banks County High School Lady Leopards finished their season as the State Championship Class AA runner-ups on Thursday after their final match against Mount Paran Christian, with a final score of 67-44.
The Lady Leopards traveled to Macon with their fan base in tow, sporting blue T-shirts that commemorated their moment to shine in the state playoffs. They packed tightly into the Macon Coliseum, many of which were the basketball players’ peers who decided to drive to Macon on their day off to see the Lady Leopards compete for the final time this season.
The crowd roared and the bleachers shook as the Lady Leopards emerged onto the court and took their positions, ready to go up against last season’s defending state champions, the Mount Paran Christian Eagles.
The Lady Leopards kept it interesting in the first half; their defense remained strong, serving the Eagles a combination of rebounds, steals, and blocks. However, the Eagles’ passing game proved to be a difficult challenge to overcome. They fell by 9 points before halftime with a score of 31-22.
Addison Hoard, Kamryn Grier, and Reese Murphy led defense in the first half with a variety of defensive drives. Grier led the team on offense with six points, followed by Hoard, Reese Murphy, Ryleigh Murphy, and Carley Segars with four points each.
Both teams emerged from the locker rooms after halftime ready to take down the opposition and to leave everything on the court. The Lady Leopards weren’t far behind the Eagles, and the Eagles knew they would have to fight to keep their lead. Aggressive defensive and offensive drives from both teams mixed with sportsmanship on the court; when a player got knocked down, both sides held out their arms for assistance before shifting once again to their positions, never forgetting the end goal.
Despite their best efforts, the Lady Leopards fell by 19 points in the third quarter with 52-33. They knew that the final quarter would reveal the victor, so with teeth bared and claws ready, they made a final stand against the Eagles. The odds were against them, but they weren’t ready to give up the state championship title.
Even in the final seconds of the game, when they had fallen by 23 points, the Lady Leopards kept rushing the Eagles’ goal for one more opportunity at the net. Ryleigh Murphy collected the most points for the Lady Leopards in the second half with 10 points, followed by Hoard with six, Segars with four, and Grier with two.
As the final buzzer sounded, the Mount Paran Christian Eagles were deemed the victors with a score of 67-44. The team left the court disappointed, but not before they received the runner-up trophy and the applause of their supporters, who numbered in the hundreds.
“Our team fought hard,” Coach Steven Shedd said after the state championship game. “I do believe there were some cases of nerves at times during the game from our players and myself. However, these girls represented their school and community well throughout this journey. They are a very special group.”
Shedd also expressed his gratitude for the outpouring of support from the community after Thursday’s game, and believes that the Lady Leopards truly have the best fans in the state.
Plans for next season are already in the works as the team prepares for off-season work and for receiving upcoming talent to complement the returning players. Shedd says that after getting a taste of the championship game this year, he and the team are eager to return to Macon next season for another chance at the state champion title.
“I am extremely proud of our Lady Leopards for their historic accomplishments this season,” Coach Shedd said. “We were disappointed in the outcome of the game, but it does not overshadow all the success our team has had over the course of the season. No matter what the outcome of the game was, our girls were going to come out on top as champions regardless.”
