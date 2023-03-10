The Banks County High School Lady Leopards finished their season as the State Championship Class AA runner-ups on Thursday after their final match against Mount Paran Christian, with a final score of 67-44.

The Lady Leopards traveled to Macon with their fan base in tow, sporting blue T-shirts that commemorated their moment to shine in the state playoffs. They packed tightly into the Macon Coliseum, many of which were the basketball players’ peers who decided to drive to Macon on their day off to see the Lady Leopards compete for the final time this season.

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.