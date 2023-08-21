The Banks County High School Lady Leopards volleyball team concluded another exciting week as they blazed through the competition toward the region tournament.
On Thursday, Aug. 24, the team will travel to Franklin County for their matches against the Franklin County Lady Lions and the Cedar Shoals Lady Jaguars.
Last week, the Lady Leopards once again faced off against the Madison County Lady Red Raiders, as well as the Winder-Barrow Lady Bulldoggs. The team had another close call with the Red Raiders as both teams battled on their side of the court, but the Lady Leopards once again emerged victorious after a rigorous three-set showdown. However, the Lady Leopards came up short against the Lady Bulldoggs in both sets.
Thursday night also saw a lot of excitement for the Lady Leopards as they took on the Lumpkin County Lady Indians and the Habersham Central Lady Raiders. At the beginning of the night, the Lady Leopards had a rough start against the Indians, fighting for the lead in both sets but falling just below the threshold of a win. The Lady Leopards kept their spirits up as they clashed against the Lady Raiders later in the evening, and their resilience paid off; the Lady Leopards beat the Raiders in another tense three sets, winning the last set by two points.
“So far this season my girls have shown grit and tenacity,” Coach Whittney LaHayne said. “This group of girls have a determination that hasn’t been seen in our previous years. The game last week against Habersham was a huge win for the girls. They were determined to win that game, it’s been on their to do list for some time. This group is ready and willing to continue breaking traditions. We have won matches against teams we haven’t been able to beat. Instead of giving up they continue to push.”
