The Lady Leopards took on four teams this week and came back with two wins and two losses.
They began the week with a victory over the Franklin County Lady Lions with 6-3, and ended the week with another win against the Oconee County Lady Warriors with a score of 2-1.
However, the Lady Leopards lost to the Jefferson Lady Dragons on Wednesday with a final score of 4-3, and lost to the rivaling Commerce Lady Tigers with 7-5 on Thursday. Right now, the Lady Leopards boast a 7-3 record on the year.
On Thursday, Aug. 31, the team will be at home competing against the Jasper County Lady Hurricanes in a double-header. The first game will begin at 4:30 p.m. and the second game is scheduled for 6:30 p.m.
Many players this week were credited with impressive stats during their games against their various opponents.
Pitcher Peyton Gaylor made five strikeouts against both the Lady Lions and the Lady Warriors, and three strikeouts against the Lady Dragons.
Mary Faulkner, a leader on the team this week, got six hits in 12 at-bats, four runs, and four stolen bases for the team.
Against Oconee County, Senior Carley Segars hit a walk-off home run against the Lady Warriors to better secure a win for her team.
And Mackenzee Lewallen got three hits in all three at-bats and one run batted in for the Lady Leopards during their battle with the Lady Lions, as well as one hit in two at-bats against the Lady Warriors.
The Lady Leopards also played a close game in their home match against cross-town rival Commerce on Thursday, with just three points short of a victory with a final score of 7-5.
Faulkner was especially active during the game, and her heroics not only allowed her to make two of the five runs and two base steals for the Leopards, but also showed her prowess on defense with one assist and three catches.
Other top-notch defensive plays were made by Trinity Haynes, MaCayla Rice, Reese Murphy, Carley Segars, Gaylor, and Lewallen.
On offense, Faulkner, Segars, Alyssa Bonds (courtesy of Josie Maney), and Lewallen made runs for the team’s five points gained. There were many other times during the match where the Leopards filled the bases, resulting in runs for one of the four players.
