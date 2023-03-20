The Lady Leopards lost their second region title match against the Union County Panthers with a final score of 4-0. Despite the loss, Coach Michael Boomer looks for the silver lining as they prepare to go up against Fellowship Christian and East Jackson this week.

The Lady Leopards traveled to Blairsville on Friday to meet the Union County Panthers on their home field. They played a hard-fought game while they were there, but could not overcome the Panthers’ strategies on the field.

