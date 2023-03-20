The Lady Leopards lost their second region title match against the Union County Panthers with a final score of 4-0. Despite the loss, Coach Michael Boomer looks for the silver lining as they prepare to go up against Fellowship Christian and East Jackson this week.
The Lady Leopards traveled to Blairsville on Friday to meet the Union County Panthers on their home field. They played a hard-fought game while they were there, but could not overcome the Panthers’ strategies on the field.
However, the Lady Leopards’ defense staved off the Panthers from reaching the back of their net beyond their four successful goals.
Coach Boomer believes that despite the loss, the Lady Leopards showed up on the field and gave their best effort.
“We played fairly well after the first 15 minutes,” Boomer said. “Our goalie Jenna Yonce and defender Ellie Benyehudah performed very well during the matchup.”
This week, the Lady Leopards will be going against the Fellowship Christian Paladins on Tuesday, March 21 at 5:00 p.m in Roswell. On Friday, March 24, the Lady Leopards will be celebrating senior night and competing against the East Jackson Eagles at 5 p.m. at home.
