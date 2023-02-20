The Banks County Lady Leopards Basketball team brought the heat this week while competing in the region tournament as the first seed in the region competition. By the end of the week, the Ladies reigned victorious as the Region Champions of the 2023 season and will be advancing to the State tournament.

On Tuesday, the Lady Leopards had to persevere against the East Jackson Eagles after a slow start to the game, but ended up advancing to the championship round with a final score of 50-24. On Thursday, the Ladies fought for the championship title against the Athens Academy Spartans, and with a strong start, they ended the game with a final score of 54-37.

