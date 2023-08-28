After years of hard work and training from the Lady Leopards volleyball team, the group has hit a milestone they set to achieve three years ago: win against Tallulah Falls.
Coming up this week, on Thursday, the team will be going up against the East Hall Lady Vikings and the West Hall Lady Spartans at East Hall High School starting at 5 p.m.
The Lady Leopards were the team to ring the bell in front of Tallulah Falls Middle School, echoing with the reverberating sound of victory. The group took both sets against the Tallulah Falls Indians, winning the two-point tiebreaker at the end of the first set with 26-24, then 25-23 in the second to secure their triumph.
“I am so proud of these girls,” Coach Whittney LaHayne said. “In a week’s time, we’ve beaten two teams we set out to beat this season, Habersham Central and Tallulah Falls. This group has been able to overcome and push through difficult game moments, and their efforts secured them a win.”
Senior Addison Hoard played strong offense during the night, making 23 attacks against Tallulah Falls. Hoard also once again led the team in service receives with a total 14, making sure that the Lady Leopards had a good foundation set up for them to send the ball back into the Indians’ court.
Senior Lola Pruitt was the team’s all-around player during the event, playing strong positions on both defense and offense with 12 service aces and 13 digs.
Sophomore Bryanna Hernandez scored big for the Leopards as well in their push against the Lady Indians with the most kills and solo blocks during the match.
Afterwards, their adrenaline left over from beating Tallulah Falls may have cost them the game against the Rabun Gap-Nacoochee Eagles later in the evening.
The Lady Eagles and the Lady Leopards played an intense three sets, ending in a victory for the Eagles.
The Lady Leopards took the first set with a two-point tiebreaker of 26-24. Their second set would prove more difficult than the last as the Lady Eagles increased their intensity on the court, and the team lost their lead with a set score of 25-18 in the Eagles’ favor.
Their final set for the night was fraught with difficulty, but their efforts gave them eight points to challenge the Lady Eagles’ winning 15 points (15-8).
Senior Lola Pruitt once again displayed her offensive specialty on the court with five kills and 11 service aces, giving her a solid track record of plays for the night.
Junior Shae Britt also displayed her versatility on the court during the Eagles match. Britt is credited with one ace and 11 digs for the team, the most digs for any of the Lady Leopards during the match.
Junior Emmie Chitwood also had an impressive amount of service aces with 11 total, and Hoard once again dominated in service receives with 17 total.
On Tuesday night of last week, the Lady Leopards remained on the home courts in the Leopards Den 2.0, wearing gray and pink t-shirts for their fundraiser being held that evening.
Fans from both sides of the court and the team’s opponents wore matching attire and pink ribbons.
Many of the students and players wore pink face paint in the shape of ribbons to show their solidarity with breast cancer survivors.
This year, the team decided to raise funds for breast cancer awareness. Before the events for the evening even began, the team had raised a total of $3,047 toward their cause, breaking last year’s record of $1,650 for the team’s fundraiser for medium-chain acyl-CoA dehydrogenase deficiency (MCADD) research.
By the end of the evening, the Lady Leopards had raised over $4,000, which is the most money they had raised for their annual funding event in three years.
“We have been holding a fundraiser match for the past three years, and each year I am blown away at the amount of support and participation we receive from our community,” Coach LaHayne said.
Spectators watched and contributed to the fundraiser through donations and purchases from the concession stand while the Lady Leopards took on the challenging teams from Elbert and Stephens Counties.
The Lady Leopards sweeped the win against both teams, winning 25-15, 25-16 against the Elbert County Lady Blue Devils and scoring 25-14, 25-11 against the Stephens County Lady Indians.
Pruitt led the team in both games on both defense and offense, totalling 17 kills, 43 attacks, two aces, and 15 receives during both of the night’s games.
Chitwood also championed the team’s efforts as their all-around player against the Elbert County Lady Blue Devils with two aces, eight service aces, one solo block, and six receives.
Ausburn, Hoard, Lillee Parson, and Cate Loudermilk also competed well during the night against the Lady Blue Devils, along with Kimber Miester, who set alongside Ausburn and Britt.
Britt and Hoard also led the team alongside Pruitt during the match against the Stephens County Lady Indians. Britt was credited as the leader in aces and service aces, and Hoard led the defensive effort with 11 digs.
On Thursday, the Lady Leopards traveled to Carnesville to compete against the Franklin County Lady Lions and the Cedar Shoals Lady Jaguars.
The Lady Leopards once again proved they were a force to be reckoned with when they stepped onto the court and took all four sets of the evening, winning with 25-14, 25-7 against the Lady Jaguars and 25-16, 25-17 against the Lady Lions.
Pruitt once again led the team on the court with a total of 10 kills, 21 attacks, four receives, two aces, 10 service aces, and 8 digs during the night.
Senior Caitlin Bernier also led the team during their battle with the Lady Jaguars with seven aces, 12 service aces, and one dig, playing all-around on the court in support of the Lady Leopards efforts.
Miester also led as a setter with starters Ausburn and Britt, and she was credited with eight ball handling assists.
Britt totalled 40 ball handling assists during both games, and Auburn totalled 24.
Hoard was also influential on offense, especially during the Franklin County match, when she was credited with 12 attacks and two aces. Parson also led the team on the defensive end against the Lady Lions, gaining the most digs and service receives for the team.
The Lady Leopards’ current record stands at 10-4, already improving on the record they held last year during this time.
