The Lady Leopards and competing teams gather for a photo on the court, wearing pink face paint as they stand in solidarity with breast cancer survivors. The Lady Leopards held their annual fundraiser night on Aug. 22 in honor of breast cancer awareness, raising $4,000 during the event, which is the most they have ever received in donations during their four years of fundraising for different causes.

After years of hard work and training from the Lady Leopards volleyball team, the group has hit a milestone they set to achieve three years ago: win against Tallulah Falls.

Coming up this week, on Thursday, the team will be going up against the East Hall Lady Vikings and the West Hall Lady Spartans at East Hall High School starting at 5 p.m.

