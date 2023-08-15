The Lady Leopards Volleyball team took on four teams this week, conquering three of them while only succumbing to one.
Their first matches on Aug. 8 was a night of cat fights, first going up against the Rabun County Lady Wildcats, then the Lakeview Academy Lady Lions. Against the Wildcats, the Lady Leopards took control of both sets, winning the first with 25-11 and the second with 25-12.
The match against the Lady Lions was a closer call, but the Leopards pounced and spiked for the win with 25-18 to end both sets.
On Aug. 10, the Lady Leopards honored military personnel, EMS service members, and veterans while they went up against the Tallulah Falls Lady Indians and the Madison County Red Raiders. The Lady Leopards played a close game against the Tallulah Falls Indians, but the Indians ended up dominating the court, taking the first set after a long-sought two point tie-breaker of 33-31. The Leopards were making it clear that they were not going to give up the victory easily, but they still succumbed in the second set with a score of 25-21.
However, the Lady Leopards took the loss in stride as they stepped onto the court for the second time that evening against the Lady Red Raiders, ready to gain another victory for the season even though the Red Raiders had beaten Tallulah Falls moments before.
Their calm nature on the court earned the Lady Leopards the first set of the match with a score of 25-20. But like the Lady Leopards, the Lady Red Raiders were resilient and weren’t going to give the victory up so easily. The Red Raiders took the second set by a ten-point gap of 25-15. Though the Leopards may have been disappointed that they couldn’t finish the Red Raiders off in the second set, they knew they weren’t down for the count yet.
In the third tie-breaker set, the Red Raiders showed the extent of their aggression on the court, creating a sizable gap for themselves at the beginning of the set. Though the odds were ever against them, the Lady Leopards kept digging, setting, and attacking the ball over the net with renewed vigor.
Their hard work paid off when they had caught up in score to the Red Raiders. The score was now 15-15. Whoever could get the next two points would be the victor of the evening. The Lady Leopards steeled themselves for the intense volley match that was bound to test them, but they persevered and triumphed in the final moments, winning the set with 17-15.
Senior Lola Pruitt was an overwhelming force on offense this week with the amount of successful kills she made into her opponents’ court, along with Bryanna Hernandez, who often took the Red Raiders by surprise with her attacks. Savannah Griffith and Shae Britt were also forces to be reckoned with in their ace game, along with the team’s service ace leader this week, Emmie Chitwood. And Senior Bacey Ausburn continues to be an all-around player for the team who is able to aid in both defensive and offensive efforts on the court.
On defense, Senior Addison Hoard shines as a team leader on the court with her agility in her digs and service receives. Seniors Bacey Ausburn, Lillee Parson, and Pruitt also contributed heavily to the defensive effort, along with Hernandez. With strong leadership and a collective determination contagious among the team, it's quite possible that the Lady Leopard Volleyball team will do just what they set out to do and break their previous records this season.
Next week, the team will be going up against Madison County, Winder, and Barrow County on Tuesday, Aug. 15 in Madison. On Thursday, Aug. 17, the Lady Leopards will be away at Habersham High School going up against the Habersham County Raiders and the Lumpkin County Indians. Both matches are scheduled to begin at 5 p.m.
