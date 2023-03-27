The Lady Leopards Tennis team went up against three region opponents this week, winning against two and falling to one.
They started off the week against the Athens Academy Spartans, who they lost to with a team score of 4-1. However, the team came back later in the week with a win against the Providence Christian Storm on Tuesday and another win against the East Jackson Eagles on Thursday.
The Lady Leopards wielded their rackets and stepped on the courts on Monday to go up against the Athens Academy Spartans. Despite their best efforts, the team fell to the Spartans with a team score of 4-1.
First Single Addison Hoard was the sole winner for the Lady Leopards with a score of 6-1 in the first set and 6-4 in the second.
The rest of the team left the court with individual losses, but were determined to come back later in the week and give it their all against the Providence Christian Storm and the East Jackson Eagles.
VS PROVIDENCE CHRISTIAN: 4-1
On Tuesday, the Lady Leopards won against the Providence Christian Storm with a final team score of 4-1.
All the singles players won their matches against the Storm. First Single Addison Hoard and Third Single Nevaeh Appell won in two sets. Both scored 6-0 in the first set and 6-2 in the second set.
Second Single Carlie Butler played in a three-set showdown against her Providence Christian opponent. Butler won the first set with 6-4, but the second set proved to be more challenging as the players tied with 6-6. A tiebreaker was played between the two, when Butler came out on top as the first player to reach seven points with a score of 7-2.
Second Singles duo Lexie Koochel and Taylor Suggs also won their matchup in two sets. They took the first set with a score of 6-3 and the second set with a similar score of 6-2.
On Thursday, the Lady Leopards made a perfect team score of 5-0 against the East Jackson Eagles.
The Lady Leopards started off the evening with posters, balloons, and chalk to celebrate senior night in honor of their only senior, Crystal Rodriguez. They left Rodriguez encouraging messages on the court and gave her a present to thank her for her hard work on the team.
As the bus of East Jackson players rolled in, the Lady Leopards waited for their turn on the courts, ready to make another region win after their success against Providence Christian.
The Lady Leopards singles players emerged victorious on the court once again with wins from Addison Hoard, Carlie Butler, and Nevaeh Appell. Hoard won both sets with 6-0 in the first set and 6-4 in the second. Butler took both sets as well with 6-2 in the first set and 6-3 in the second. Nevaeh Appell finished the singles matches off with another win for the team with a score of 6-4 in the first set and 6-3 in the second.
The doubles duos also won their matches against the East Jackson Eagles. First Doubles duo Carley Segars and Allaryce Appell took both sets with 6-3 in the first set and a close 7-6 in the second set.
Second Doubles duo Lexie Koochel and Taylor Suggs also got their second win of the week with 6-1 in the first set and a perfect 6-0 in the second set.
This week, the Lady Leopards have their final regular season match against the Fellowship Christian Paladins on Monday, March 27 starting at 4:00 p.m. After that, the Lady Leopards will begin to prepare for the region tournament on April 11 and April 12.
