The Lady Leopards Tennis team went up against three region opponents this week, winning against two and falling to one.

They started off the week against the Athens Academy Spartans, who they lost to with a team score of 4-1. However, the team came back later in the week with a win against the Providence Christian Storm on Tuesday and another win against the East Jackson Eagles on Thursday.

