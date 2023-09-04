The Lady Leopards softball team won big on Thursday, Aug. 31, with two back-to-back games against the Jasper County Lady Hurricanes. The Lady Leopards knocked it out of the park in the first game with a score of 7-1. And when it looked like the Lady Canes would take the final victory of the evening, the Lady Leopards showcased their resilience on the field and took back the second game in with an international tiebreaker score of 6-5.
COMING UP
This week, the Lady Leopards will be facing the Madison County Lady Red Raiders at home beginning at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 5.
On Thursday, Sept. 7, the Lady Leopards will be traveling to Blairsville for their first region 8AA game against the Union County Lady Panthers at 5:30 p.m.
LOOKING BACK
The first game was very cut-and-dry for the Lady Leopards as Mary Faulkner scored their first point of the evening early in the first inning.
The second inning would prove to be the most eventful for the Lady Leopards, when they made the majority of their runs.
A clever bunt by Josie Maney landed her on first base, with teammate Reese Murphy stationed in front of her at second. MaCayla Rice managed to fill the bases for the Lady Leopards soon after, better guaranteeing the team another run.
Reese Murphy is credited with the second run of the evening, followed by Maney and Alyssa Bonds, who ran courtesy of Rice.
Faulkner once again found herself at the batter’s plate, ready to make another rotation around the field. She made it to first, then she performs one of her signature steals to second, then to third. The Lady Canes were unable to keep up with her speed as she made it to home plate once again.
Allison Murphy made the final run of the second inning, giving the Lady Leopards 6-0 against the Lady Canes.
The third inning belonged to pitcher Peyton Gaylor, who made three consecutive strikeouts at the top of the third inning, causing an offensive turnover for the Lady Leopards. However, her efforts on the field would be rewarded later, as the Lady Leopards made no runs in the third.
Defense during the top of the fourth inning was definitely a joint effort among the members of the team. Gaylor once again made another strikeout to add onto her record for the evening, while Reese Murphy was in the perfect position for an outfield catch.
Rice ended the top of the fourth inning with an out after catching a pop-up ball. The Lady Canes made one run during their offensive drive in the fourth.
Faulkner ended the game off for the Lady Leopards with an outfield hit that allows her to make it to second base. In her typical fashion, Faulkner was able to steal third, and with an assist from Gaylor, Faulkner made her third run of the evening, giving the Lady Leopards a final score of 7-1.
Things got serious during the second game when the Lady Canes scored three runs at the top of the first inning. Trinity Haynes, Carley Segars, and Faulkner tried to keep their efforts at bay. Both Haynes and Faulkner were able to make assists to Segars at first base for two outs during the inning. Pitcher Reese Murphy was also successful in gaining one strikeout for the Leopards before the inning’s conclusion.
Faulkner and Gaylor were also instrumental during the bottom of the first inning. Faulkner made a run to second base after hitting the ball into the outfield, and an assist from Gaylor helps her to steal third. However, the Lady Leopards came up short at the end of the first inning with 3-0 in favor of the Lady Canes.
Catcher Josie Maney showcased how influential she can be in her position with a catch to seal the first out of the second inning. Pitcher Reese Murphy also demonstrated her quick reaction time with a catch at the pitcher’s plate and an assist to Segars at first base. However, their efforts weren’t enough to prevent the Lady Canes from scoring two more runs at the top of the second inning, with a score of 5-0 in favor of the Lady Canes.
Reese Murphy and Maney returned to the batter’s plate at the bottom of the second inning meaning business. Both teammates were able to steal bases for their team while on their run attempts, and an assist from Faulkner allowed them to score the first two runs of the game for the Lady Leopards. The game was 5-2, and the Lady Leopards were gaining fast.
The third inning proved to be the turning point of the game.
An assist from Faulkner to Segars at first base and two strikeouts from Pitcher Peyton Gaylor made for a quick turnover at the top of the third inning.
During the Lady Leopards’ offensive drive, Allison Murphy made an impressive play when her pop-up ball sent the Lady Canes scrambling, giving her an opportunity to make it to first base, then steal second. Her efforts are rewarded with another run, totaling the score at 5-3.
Segars and Maney, with her uniform covered in dust from her slides, mde impressive hits into the outfield as well, and both make two final runs of the third inning. The teams went into the fourth inning with a tied score of 5-5.
Their tie was not resolved in the fourth inning, with neither the Lady Leopards or the Lady Canes able to make a run that could end the game.
On defense, Gaylor was able to make another strikeout, while Reese Murphy made a catch in the outfield. Faulkner was responsible for assisting Segars at first base for the last out at the top of the fourth.
The fifth inning proved to be just as rigorous for both teams, as neither one of them were willing to give the victory away.
Important defensive plays were made by Allison Murphy, Bonds, and Gaylor. Gaylor made another strikeout, while Allison Murphy and Bonds were able to make successful catches.
The event announcer told the audience going into the sixth inning that the game would end according to international tiebreaker rules in the hope of ending the stand still.
The Lady Leopards were once again determined on the field as they played defense. Reese Murphy made another outfield catch, while Gaylor pitched two more strikeouts.
In a turn of events, the Lady Leopards were able to dominate the Lady Canes at the bottom of the sixth with the tiebreaker rule, making one run with a final score of 6-5.
The Lady Leopards spilled onto the field from the dugout in cheer, high-fiving the Lady Canes and getting to work on the field in preparation for the next home game. The Lady Leopards are now 9-3 overall this season.
