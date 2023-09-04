The Lady Leopards softball team won big on Thursday, Aug. 31, with two back-to-back games against the Jasper County Lady Hurricanes. The Lady Leopards knocked it out of the park in the first game with a score of 7-1. And when it looked like the Lady Canes would take the final victory of the evening, the Lady Leopards showcased their resilience on the field and took back the second game in with an international tiebreaker score of 6-5.

