The Lady Leopards won their first game against the Athens Christian Eagles on Thursday with a final score of 8-1.

The Lady Leopards started off the week with a matchup against the Franklin County Lions, where they lost a close game with a final score of 4-2. However, they came back later in the week as they met the Athens Christian Eagles on the home field, where they dominated the game and emerged victorious with a 8-1.

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.