The Lady Leopards won their first game against the Athens Christian Eagles on Thursday with a final score of 8-1.
The Lady Leopards started off the week with a matchup against the Franklin County Lions, where they lost a close game with a final score of 4-2. However, they came back later in the week as they met the Athens Christian Eagles on the home field, where they dominated the game and emerged victorious with a 8-1.
“During the Franklin County game, we controlled the game in the first 60 minutes, and then fell apart,” Coach Michael Boomer said. Hailey Bain managed to score twice during the first half, the Lions ended up coming back to gain the upper hand with four successful goals.
However, their marked improvement during their game against the Lions showed in their final game of the week against the Athens Christian Eagles. Bain scored six times during that game, along with Molly Howard, who scored twice.
“The team came together against Athens Christian, and our defense, midfielders, and strikers all rotated great. We played a good game for the full 80 minutes.”
The Leopards will be competing against the Rabun County Wildcats on Tuesday, Feb. 21 at 5:30 p.m. at home. On Thursday, Feb. 23, they will be meeting the Towns County Indians at home again at 6 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.