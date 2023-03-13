The Lady Leopards Tennis team went up against the Providence Christian Storm and the East Jackson Eagles last week for their first two region title games. The girls’ team came out on top both times with a score of 4-1 against Providence Christian and 3-2 against East Jackson.
VS PROVIDENCE CHRISTIAN: 4-1
The Lady Leopards faced off against the Providence Christian Storm on Monday, wielding their rackets as they entered their respective courts to take on their new region rival. They came out on top with a final team score of 4-1, winning against their first region opponent this season.
First Singles Carlie Butler took down her opponent in a three set showdown. She took the first set with 6-4, but lost the second with 6-3. With her win on the line, Butler steeled herself to gain the upper hand in the third set with a score of 10-5.
Second Single Allaryce Appell and Third Single Neveah Appell also emerged from the court with a victory under their belts. Allaryce Appell won both sets with two scores of 6-4 and 7-5. Neveah Appell also won both of her sets with two scores of 6-4 and 6-0.
On doubles, Second Doubles team Nia Andrews and Crystal Rodriguez won both of their sets with two scores of 6-2 and 7-5.
The Lady Leopards traveled to Commerce on Tuesday and won their second region title game of the season with an overall team score of 3-2 against the East Jackson Eagles.
It was a very close match against the two region opponents, as the Lady Leopards managed to gain the upper hand after Nia Andrews and Crystal Rodriguez’s victory against their East Jackson opponent.
On singles, Neveah Appell won both sets against her East Jackson opponents with two scores of 6-1. First Doubles team Taylor Suggs and Lexie Koochel also won their match in a three set showdown. It all boiled down to Andrews and Rodriguez’s success on the court to break the tie.
Andrews and Rodriguez stepped onto the court with the intention of leaving with a win. They did so by scoring 6-1 in both sets, giving the Lady Leopards their second win as they move toward the Region Championship.
The girls have a busy week ahead as they go up against the Fellowship Christian Paladins on Tuesday, March 14, for their third region title game. The match will be on the home courts and is set to begin at 4 p.m. On Wednesday, March 15, the Lady Leopards will travel to Commerce to go against cross-town rival, the Commerce Tigers at 4 p.m. And on Thursday, March 16, the Lady Leopards will meet the Athens Academy Spartans for another region match on the home courts at 4 p.m.
