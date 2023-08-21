The Banks County Lady Leopards softball team won against the Stephens County Lady Indians and the Habersham Central Lady Raiders last week.

On Thursday, Aug. 24, the Lady Leopards are playing at home against their cross-town rival, the Commerce Lady Tigers, at 6:30 p.m. On Saturday, Aug. 26, the team will go up against the East Hall Lady Vikings and the Oconee County Lady Warriors during the Titan Classics Tournament.

