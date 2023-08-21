The Banks County Lady Leopards softball team won against the Stephens County Lady Indians and the Habersham Central Lady Raiders last week.
On Thursday, Aug. 24, the Lady Leopards are playing at home against their cross-town rival, the Commerce Lady Tigers, at 6:30 p.m. On Saturday, Aug. 26, the team will go up against the East Hall Lady Vikings and the Oconee County Lady Warriors during the Titan Classics Tournament.
The Lady Leopards faced off against the Lady Indians last week, winning with 9-0 by the end of the night.
Within four innings, the Lady Leopards earned their runs for the night, with efforts from Peyton Gaylor, Allison Murphy, Alyssa Bonds (courtesy of MaCayla Rice), Carley Segars, Mary Faulkner, and Reese Murphy.
The Lady Leopards succeeded on defense as well, with numerous strikeouts from Gaylor at the pitcher’s plate. Rice, Segars, Trinity Haynes, Reese Murphy, and Allison Murphy also played well on the bases and in the outfield with catches that hindered the Lady Indians’ efforts to make an offensive comeback.
On Saturday, the Lady Leopards played a close game with the Lady Raiders, but the Lady Raiders couldn’t keep up with the Lady Leopards on the bases, resulting in another win for the Lady Leopards with 2-1.
