The Leopard Boys Golf team competed against 13 teams at Chimney Oaks on Saturday, where they earned sixth place in the competition.

The competition was scored using the Stableford point system, meaning that a bogey is worth one point, a par is worth two points, a birdie is worth four points, and an eagle or hole-in-one is worth eight points. Therefore, the team with the highest score is the winner.

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.