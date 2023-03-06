The Leopard Boys Golf team competed against 13 teams at Chimney Oaks on Saturday, where they earned sixth place in the competition.
The competition was scored using the Stableford point system, meaning that a bogey is worth one point, a par is worth two points, a birdie is worth four points, and an eagle or hole-in-one is worth eight points. Therefore, the team with the highest score is the winner.
The overall score for the Leopards was 108, the sixth highest score of the tournament. Nate Crabbe led the team in points with 32 total, followed by Thomas Nguyen with 27 points, Matthew Roberts with 25 points, Hunter Bond with 24 points, Hunter Youngblood with 23 points, and Dayden Rogers with 22 points.
“We started the day off slowly as a team on the front nine holes, but we were much better on the back nine,” Coach Curtis Chitwood said. “We need to continue getting better and build off the positives of that second nine on Saturday.”
The team will be facing Madison County next on Monday, March 13 at Double Oaks Golf Clu. On Thursday, March 16, the Leopards will be competing at home against Franklin County.
