The Banks County Leopard Football team took another victory from the Oglethorpe County Patriots on Friday with a final score of 19-14.

The Leopards will be taking the week off from competitive game play to enjoy the Labor Day weekend. Next week, on Friday, Sept. 8, the Leopards will be playing on the home field against the Franklin County Lions.

