The Banks County Leopard Football team took another victory from the Oglethorpe County Patriots on Friday with a final score of 19-14.
The Leopards will be taking the week off from competitive game play to enjoy the Labor Day weekend. Next week, on Friday, Sept. 8, the Leopards will be playing on the home field against the Franklin County Lions.
Against Oglethorpe, the Leopards started off strong with three first downs in a row, resulting in their first touchdown within three minutes of the first quarter thanks to Aucy Jacobs.
Defense was hot during the first quarter with Team Captain Webb Samples, Zack Dickey, Cam Cooper, and Kaz Oliver making tackles for the team.
However, their efforts couldn’t prepare them for the sudden Patriot comeback.
An impressive play by the Patriots gave them a touchdown before the end of the first quarter, when a Patriots receiver leapt and caught the ball in the in-zone.
The play caused an uproar on both sides of the field, with the Oglethorpe fans cheering and the Leopard fans questioning the legitimacy of the play.
After the referees okayed the play, the Patriots secured a point-after-touchdown, giving them a one point lead with 7-6.
Despite the small setback, the Leopards’ offensive players took to the field to even the score. Their efforts came close to securing another lead, especially when Aaron Scott made a spectacular catch after quarterback Kolby Watson took a chance on a 50-yard throw.
However, an interception by Oglethorpe put the Leopards back on the defensive. Cooper once again led the Leopards’ defensive drive, along with Robert Walker.
The first quarter ended 7-6 in favor of the Oglethorpe Patriots.
Things were heating up in the second quarter, when Oglethorpe’s offensive drive gave them another touchdown and PAT within the first minute.
Back on offense, the Leopards took their efforts into overdrive to catch up with the Patriots. Clay Smith, Lane Morris, and Jacobs carried for the Leopards into each first down.
Finally, after six minutes had passed in the second quarter, Jacobs once again pulled through for the Leopards with another touchdown.
Team Captain Iram Lopez also scored a PAT for the Leopards, bringing the score to 14-13. The Leopards were one point behind and gaining fast.
During the second quarter, Team Captain Christian Williams, Dickey, Samples, Cooper, Walker, Mason Dodd, and Levi Johnson led the defensive effort with tackles.
The Leopards once again returned to offense when Caden Watson intercepted the ball with two minutes left in the quarter. Jacobs, Scott, and Bray Williams carried for the Leopards, but the clock ran out of time before they could capitalize on Caden Watson’s interception.
The Leopards turned things around in the third quarter after a short break in the locker room. Scott made an interception within the first two minutes of the quarter, creating an opportunity for the Leopards early in the second half.
The Leopards wasted no time, strategizing how they would overcome the Patriots’ defensive wall. Smith, Scott, and Jacobs were once again responsible for receiving and carrying the ball.
This time, Scott was successful in reaching the goal line for another Leopard touchdown. The score was now 19-14 in the Leopards’ favor. Their new challenge was to maintain that lead.
The third quarter ended and the final quarter began with the Leopards returning to offense. Scott once again led in carries and receives, along with Jacobs and Smith.
On defense, Colin Caudell and Walker led the team in tackles for the fourth.
Their willingness to keep fighting paid off as the final buzzer sounded to conclude the game, ending with a five-point lead of 19-14.
On the field with celebratory parents and fans, Coach Jay Reid sounded excited and relieved.
“The penalties tonight were coming from everywhere, I haven’t seen so many penalties in my whole career,” Reid laughed. “But us coming back to win this game was a testament to our kids and their heart and their commitment to one another. I’m so proud of them, because 2-0 doesn’t come easy, wins in general don’t come easy in this game.”
Reid admitted that though the Leopards have some areas to improve on, they were showing the makings of a good competitive ball team.
“We’ve got a long way to go still, and of course there is still room for improvement, but our guys are working together, and the chemistry of this team is really something special right now,” Reid continued. “It’s great that we’ve been able to come away with wins during these away games, it’s no easy feat. We’ve been treating this stuff more like business trips instead of play. We’re here, we’re focused, we’re here to work, but even then, we’re still having fun right now.”
