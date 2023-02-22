The Banks County Leopards Golf Team is swinging into the new season under a new head coach. Coach Curtis Chitwood hits the course with the team for the first time since his three-season run a decade ago, and he is excited to see how far they can go this year.

Chitwood works alongside assistant coaches Ansley Crabbe, who helps coach the girls’ team, Luke Gosnell, and Ryan Griffin. The team is also led this year by seniors Nate Crabbe and Ralee Davidson.

