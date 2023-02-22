The Banks County Leopards Golf Team is swinging into the new season under a new head coach. Coach Curtis Chitwood hits the course with the team for the first time since his three-season run a decade ago, and he is excited to see how far they can go this year.
Chitwood works alongside assistant coaches Ansley Crabbe, who helps coach the girls’ team, Luke Gosnell, and Ryan Griffin. The team is also led this year by seniors Nate Crabbe and Ralee Davidson.
Last year, the golf team came up short from competing in the State Tournament, but Chitwood says that he sees the team’s potential and believes that this year, they could make a State run.
“If I had to use one word to describe the team this year, it would be hungry,” Chitwood said. “They really want to come to practice and actually put in the work to succeed.”
However, Chitwood and the team’s goals don’t stop at qualifying for the State Tournament. They also want to become more mentally tough and persevere through difficulties on the course.
“Our first goal is to be good at golf, our second is to be mentally tough, and our third is to work together,” Chitwood said.
He continued by saying that golf is also a skill that helps a person reveal who he truly is.
“Golf teaches you a lot,” Chitwood explained. “It teaches you crucial things about who you are. It teaches you how to be mentally tough in the face of adversity, and it teaches you how to work together in a team.”
Learning the lessons that golf has to teach will be crucial for the team when competing in the matches scheduled this season, but Chitwood believes that the athletes are up for the challenge.
“I think that the team would agree that their biggest goal is to qualify for State this year,” he said. “We are also just looking forward to getting outside and moving around on the course. And I’m definitely looking forward to stepping into this role again and building a relationship with the team.”
The team will be competing in its first match against the Tallulah Falls Indians on Thursday, Feb. 23, at Chimney Oaks.
