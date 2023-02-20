The Banks County Leopard Tennis team took home their first win on Thursday after a successful night against the West Hall Spartans. Both the boys’ and girls’ teams outmatched their opponents on the court, with the girls winning five out of six matches and the boys winning all of their matches.

“I’m so proud of the team,” Coach Natasha Savage said. “Everyone played very well during their first match!”

