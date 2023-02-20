The Banks County Leopard Tennis team took home their first win on Thursday after a successful night against the West Hall Spartans. Both the boys’ and girls’ teams outmatched their opponents on the court, with the girls winning five out of six matches and the boys winning all of their matches.
“I’m so proud of the team,” Coach Natasha Savage said. “Everyone played very well during their first match!”
Allaryce Appell and Nevaeh Appell won their first singles matches of the season. Allaryce Appell ended up winning in a three-set showdown against her West Hall opponent, and Nevaeh Appell won both sets with 6-3 in the first and 6-1 in the second.
First doubles duo Lexie Koochel and Taylor Suggs and second doubles duo Nia Andrews and Crystal Rodriguez also came out on top with wins in their season debut.
The boys teams ruled the court in all of their matches as well. First single Sam Ledford played two sets and won 6-2 in the first set and 6-0 in the second. Martin Suggs and Mason Bond won two perfect sets against their opponents.
On the doubles teams, Cooper White and Lane Seahorn won both sets with 6-1 in the first and 7-3 in the second. Second singles Drew Daniel and Tristan Eklund also won their match during two tough sets, with 6-4 in the first set and 8-6 in the second.
On Wednesday, Feb. 22, the Leopards Tennis team will be at home playing against the Tallulah Falls Indians, and on Thursday, Feb. 23, they will be at home again in a matchup against the Lumpkin County Indians. Both games are scheduled to begin at 4 p.m.
