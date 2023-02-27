The Banks County Leopards Tennis team faced their first loss of the season after a tough matchup with the Tallulah Falls Indians on Wednesday, but Coach Natasha Savage says that the team has chosen to stay positive despite the setback.
“Tallulah Falls is tough, but each of our players battled for each and every point,” Coach Savage said. “Though the end result was a loss, pretty much every point was close. And our kids worked hard, stayed positive, and never gave up.”
Many of the boys came close to matching their opponents, most notably first doubles duo Cooper White and Lane Seahorn, who took the first set against their opponents with a set score of 7-6. Second doubles duo Tristan Eklund and Drew Daniel also came close to overpowering their opponents by earning four wins out of both sets.
First Single Sam Ledford and Third Single Mason Bond were also proficient on the court, especially during their first sets, where they inched close to that first set victory. Ledford and his opponent went into a tie-breaker in the first set, and Bond was down by only two games at the end of the first set.
The Leopard Tennis team will be traveling to Athens Academy on Thursday, March 2, to compete in their first region title game against the Athens Academy Spartans. The matches are set to begin at 4 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.