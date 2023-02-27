The Banks County Leopards Tennis team faced their first loss of the season after a tough matchup with the Tallulah Falls Indians on Wednesday, but Coach Natasha Savage says that the team has chosen to stay positive despite the setback.

“Tallulah Falls is tough, but each of our players battled for each and every point,” Coach Savage said. “Though the end result was a loss, pretty much every point was close. And our kids worked hard, stayed positive, and never gave up.”

