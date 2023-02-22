The Banks County Leopard Track and Field team IS hitting the field in preparation for a great season ahead under Head Coach David Seigler, who is setting them up for success on the track and in the throwing cage. With a successful season last year, the team is excited to take their mark this season and face the challenges ahead.
Coach Seigler is entering his third year as the head coach of the Track and Field program, and not only is he eager to see what’s in store for his athletes, but he is also excited to have the largest group of assistant coaches he’s had since being involved with the team. These coaches include Todd Samples, James Dye, Holly Johnson, Shobby Pittman, and Head Middle School Coach Vince Lehotsky.
This year’s group of athletes is also very senior-heavy. The senior roster includes Madison Adams (400 meter specialist), Aubrey Allen (shotput and discus), Bryson Banister (800 meter and 1600 meter), Mitchell Bowman (800 meter specialist), Henry Hughes (1600 meter specialist), Alexus Humphries (shotput and discus), Troy Loggins (distance specialist), Makayla Long (distance specialist), Kirsten Roberts (shotput and discus), Shane Roberts (sprinter, 400 meter specialist), Shelby Speed (shotput and discus), Andrew Shockley (100 meter), and Eli Ward (shotput and discus).
Last year, the boys’ team finished in the top 10 in the state, while the girls’ team placed in the top 20. This year, Seigler expects the competition to be tough, but he also has high expectations for the athletes on the team.
“Competition is going to be very intense this year,” Seigler said. “We have some athletes with a ton to prove.”
However, Coach Seigler believes that they are up for the challenge ahead. He wanted the team to push themselves this season in order to grow and perform better in competition.
“Our main goal is to compete at a high level while growing as track athletes,” Seigler explained.
The Leopards will be fitting their feet into starting blocks and taking position in the throwing cage during eight scheduled competitions this season, including a return to the North Oconee FAT All-Comers Meet, the Commerce High School Home Meet, and the Apalachee Back from the Break Meet. The Leopards will also be holding a meet at home on March 17 against Elbert County High School and Riverside Military Academy.
