The Banks County Leopard Track and Field team IS hitting the field in preparation for a great season ahead under Head Coach David Seigler, who is setting them up for success on the track and in the throwing cage. With a successful season last year, the team is excited to take their mark this season and face the challenges ahead.

Coach Seigler is entering his third year as the head coach of the Track and Field program, and not only is he eager to see what’s in store for his athletes, but he is also excited to have the largest group of assistant coaches he’s had since being involved with the team. These coaches include Todd Samples, James Dye, Holly Johnson, Shobby Pittman, and Head Middle School Coach Vince Lehotsky.

