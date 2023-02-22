The Banks County Leopard Wrestlers headed to Sectionals and State last week to go against competitors all across Georgia. During Sectionals, eight Leopard Wrestlers fought their way to the top 12 in State. At the State Tournament, four of those wrestlers placed in the top six of their weight class, with Kellon Walley ending his final season as a State Champion.
The Leopard Wrestlers went to compete in the Sectionals on Saturday, Feb. 11. During the tournament, eight wrestlers qualified for the State Championship with two alternates:
●Angel Cruz, Senior and Defending State Champion (30 wins)
●Kellon Walley, Senior and Three-Time State Medalist
●Elijah Mullins, Junior (33 wins)
●Mason Dodd, Junior (27 wins)
●Robert Walker, Junior (16 wins)
●Xander Ledford, Sophomore (18 wins)
●CJ Maynard, Freshman (27 wins)
●Case Hanley, Freshman (23 wins)
Two alternates that accompanied the team:
●Isaac Cantrell, Freshman
“This group of young men have had to deal with a ton of adversity this season,” Coach Kasey Hanley said. “Coach Garner and I both agree that this has been the toughest season either of us have ever coached, but what doesn’t kill you makes you stronger.”
Hanley also praised junior wrestler Danny Evans and his perseverance during the tournament despite a referee’s controversial call in his qualifying match.
“The call was adamantly protested, but the referee stood by his decision,” Hanley said. “Danny had 28 wins on the season, and was probably one of the best teammates on this year’s squad. Danny cheered on his teammates, he encouraged them to do better and picked up the ones who were disappointed. Fortunately, Danny has another year to accomplish his goal of winning a State Championship.”
On Thursday, eight Leopard Wrestlers traveled to the Macon Centreplex for their final showdown on the mats. In his final season, Kellon Walley emerged victorious as a State Champion in his weight class, while three of his teammates were medalists.
Of the eight competitors that went to State, four of them placed in the top six of their weight class:
●Kellon Walley, State Champion
