The Banks County Leopard Wrestlers headed to Sectionals and State last week to go against competitors all across Georgia. During Sectionals, eight Leopard Wrestlers fought their way to the top 12 in State. At the State Tournament, four of those wrestlers placed in the top six of their weight class, with Kellon Walley ending his final season as a State Champion.

SECTIONALS

Locations

