Leopard hoopsters are off to a fast start, and boys’ head coach Mike Cleveland is smiling about his team’s efforts out of the gate in 2019.
But he’s equally excited about the possible improvements his 2-0 could still make.
“It’s a good start against two quality teams,” said Cleveland, whose squad knocked off Jefferson and Stephens County last week. “I was pleased with both outcomes, but I also see a lot to work on. It’s kind of exciting to be 2-0 and to see so much room for improvement.”
Cleveland said his team needs to iron out kinks in its defense.
“We’re giving up too much in the zone,” the coach said, adding that his team needs to learn how to better read opposing offenses and how they are attacking the zone. He noted that Stephens spread out the floor and penetrated and Jefferson overloaded sides and made long rotations, while shooting well.
“It’s not a lack of effort; it’s just something where experience will help,” he said. “We just have to adjust during the game.”
Meanwhile, Cleveland knows his squad can fill up the basket, especially with Carl Cleveland putting up monster numbers. The standout was dominant Saturday in a 73-63 home win over the Indians, putting down a stat line to remember: 34 points, 19 boards, five assists, two steals and two blocks.
“Carl did a good job with the basketball against Stephens,” said the coach. “Anytime you go for 34 (points) and 19 (rebounds) it’s a good game. Carl is becoming a better passer and distributor of the basketball.”
Of course, opposing defenses are going to try to shut down Cleveland. But the coach knows his team has a lot of offensive firepower.
“We have other teams really focusing on Carl and so other guys have to step up and produce,” said Coach Cleveland. “I think we have five or six guys who can do that for us.”
The coach said Pierce Martin, Clay Gosnell and Sawyer Pace are all good scoring threats for Banks County.
Pace had 11 points, four rebounds and a steal versus Stephens County, while Gosnell had 10 points, five boards and four assists, while taking two charges. Dakota Orr nearly had a double-double against the Indians, with eight points, 10 rebounds, three assists, three blocks and a steal.
Now the Leopards hit the road. They’ll travel to Lumpkin County (0-2) Friday night at 8:30 p.m. and face East Hall (1-1) Saturday at 6:30 p.m.
“We haven’t played Lumpkin the past couple of years,” said Coach Cleveland Monday morning. “I’m actually going up to scout them in Dahlonega (Tuesday).”
The coach said East Hall plays a fast-paced game.
“It’s a full-court mad scramble against them,” said Coach Cleveland. “We’ve got to handle the pressure.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.