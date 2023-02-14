The Banks County Leopards baseball team kick off a new season with three wins under their belts.
On Saturday, Feb. 4, the team won their scrimmage game against the White County Warriors with a final score of 6-4.
On Wednesday, they returned to their home field to go against the Putnam County War Eagles in a double header. The team won both 7-inning games, the first with a final score of 11-1 and the second with a final score of 11-0.
VS WHITE COUNTY: 6-4
The Leopards took on the White County Warriors on Saturday, Feb. 4, in their first unofficial game of the season. In their first scrimmage match, the Leopards gained the upper hand after being down two runs in the second inning, ending the game with 6-4.
The Leopards had a rough start to the game as the Warriors gained two runs in the second inning. However, the Leopards kicked it into high gear to catch up with the Warriors, and by the fifth inning the Leopards were up by four runs.
In the fourth inning, the Leopards got their first run from Cade Rogers (courtesy of Cam Davis). Blake Holcomb followed soon after, capitalizing on an opportunity at third when a White County baseman missed a catch. And with a run from Colin Caudell, the Leopards were propelled into the lead with 3-2. Without letting up, Rogers makes another run for the Leopards (courtesy of Gavin Sears), finishing off the fourth inning with 4-2.
In the fifth, Owen Miller managed to make it to home plate for another run, and Nolan Angel made the final run of the evening for the Leopards, bringing the score to 6-2.
The White County Warriors managed to get two more runs before the end of the game, but their efforts weren’t enough to finish off the Banks County Leopards. Their defense was also excellent as they kept the Warriors from closing the gap, as every pitcher led on the plate and struck out batting Warriors. Phenomenal catches were also made by Aucy Jacobs, Caine Griffith, Austin Anderson, Carson Hill, and Holcomb.
VS PUTNAM COUNTY: 11-1 (first game), 11-0 (second game)
The Leopards played against the Putnam County War Eagles on Wednesday in a double header. The Leopards ended up winning both seven-inning games with 11-1 in the first game and 11-0 in the second game.
In the first game, Aucy Jacobs, Cade Rogers, and Owen Miller managed to get two runs each, while Nolan Angel, Jonathon Faulkner, Cam Davis, Blake Holcomb, and Andrew Humphries gained one run each for the team.
On the pitcher’s plate, Caine Griffith and Austin Anderson led the team on defense. Griffith and Anderson managed to get two strikeouts each.
During the second game, Colin Caudell, Rogers, Humphries, and Miller made two runs each, while Gavin Sears, Davis, and Jacobs made one run.
This time around, Hunter Heath and Caudell led on the pitcher’s plate, where they managed to get three strikeouts each.
Next week, the Leopards will be going against the Commerce Tigers at home on Wednesday, Feb. 15. On Saturday, Feb. 18, the Leopards will be traveling to Mt. Airy to go against the Habersham Central Raiders at 11 a.m. and the Stephens County Indians at 2 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.