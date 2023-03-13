The Leopards Baseball team took on the Stephens County Indians twice this week. They lost a close matchup on Monday with a final score of 5-4. On Saturday, they lost again after an 8th inning tie-breaker, when the Indians scored two additional runs to finish the night with 3-1.
The Leopards traveled to Toccoa on Monday for a rematch against the Stephens County Indians. They endured the battle, but the Indians finished the night with one point on the Leopards to score 5-4.
The last time the Leopards and the Indians met, the Leopards lost by a large margin of 14-1 during Habersham Centra’s 4th Annual Patrick Mayfield Memorial Diamond Day. This time, the Leopards emerged onto the field with determination in their step, ready to gain the victory over their adversary.
The Leopards were leading in the first five innings, with two runs in the third inning and one run in the fifth inning. However, the Indians were able to score their first two runs in the sixth.
Things were still looking good for the Leopards, who were up by one point. However, the Indians were able to secure three more runs in the final inning to counteract the Leopards one additional run in the seventh, giving the Indians a one-point victory of 5-4.
Cam Cooper and Colin Caudell led on offense with one run each, along with Trevor Cox, who ran two successful courtesy runs.
On defense, Black Holcomb led on the pitcher’s plate and collected 10 strikeouts during the game.
The Leopards faced off against the Stephens County Indians a second time on Saturday and lost 3-1.
The Leopards were once again keeping the Indians on their toes with their defensive strategies. Leading on the pitcher’s plate was Judd Spear, who gained 10 strikeouts, and Hunter Heath, who gained two strikeouts. The Indians got one run in the second inning, but Spear and Heath’s experience coupled with the Leopards’ overall defense stood in the way of them scoring any more in the regular innings.
Cam Cooper gained one run for the Leopards in the fourth inning to catch up with the Indians. By the seventh, the teams were tied in their third rematch, prompting an additional inning to settle the score.
Despite their best efforts, two Indians runners got past the Leopards’ defense in the final inning of the game, leading to another victory for the Indians with a score of 3-1.
This week, the Leopards will be competing in their first region title match against the Providence Christian Storm on Tuesday, March 14 at 6:00 p.m. on the home field. On Friday, March 17, the Leopards will travel to Lilburn to compete against the Storm again in a double-header. The first game is scheduled to begin at 6:00 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.