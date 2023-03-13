The Leopards Baseball team took on the Stephens County Indians twice this week. They lost a close matchup on Monday with a final score of 5-4. On Saturday, they lost again after an 8th inning tie-breaker, when the Indians scored two additional runs to finish the night with 3-1.

VS STEPHENS CO: 5-4

