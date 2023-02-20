The Leopards Baseball team made an appearance at Raider Park on Saturday to go up against the Habersham County Raiders and the Stephens County Indians during the 4th Annual Patrick Mayfield Memorial Diamond Day.
Despite their best efforts, the Leopards ended up losing the first round to the Habersham Central Raiders with 8-1. In the second round, the Leopards fought against the Stephens County Indians, but they also lost that match with a final score of 14-1.
During the game against the Raiders, Nolan Angel led on offense with a successful run. On the pitcher’s plate, Hunter Heath and Judd Spear got four strikeouts each. The Raiders had created a gap for themselves in the sixth quarter with seven runs total, but even this large hurdle wasn’t enough to daunt the Leopards as they tried in the final inning to catch up until the final strikeout.
During the game against the Indians, Austin Anderson was the first runner to make it to home plate. Caine Griffith, Blake Holcomb, Cam Davis, and Colin Caudell led on the pitcher’s plate during the game. Holcomb got one strikeout during the game, while Caudell ended up getting two. They also succumbed to a loss against the Indians, but their resilience showed both on the field and at bats as they tried to close the gap.
Next week, the Leopards will be up against the Commerce Tigers and the Habersham Raiders on Thursday, Feb. 23, at home. The first game is scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m.
(0) comments
