The Leopards Baseball team made an appearance at Raider Park on Saturday to go up against the Habersham County Raiders and the Stephens County Indians during the 4th Annual Patrick Mayfield Memorial Diamond Day.

Despite their best efforts, the Leopards ended up losing the first round to the Habersham Central Raiders with 8-1. In the second round, the Leopards fought against the Stephens County Indians, but they also lost that match with a final score of 14-1.

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.