The Banks County Leopards Baseball team started the week off strong with a win against the Hart County Bulldogs on Tuesday with a score of 6-4. However, they lost their game on Wednesday against the West Hall Spartans with a score of 5-4. The Leopards are now 4-4 this season as they prepare for their next games against the Stephens County Indians.
The Leopards Baseball team won their first game of the week against the Hart County Bulldogs with a final score of 6-4.
The Leopards led on both defense and offense against the Bulldogs with successful runs from six offensive players and great efforts from Blake Holcomb at the pitcher’s plate.
Nolan Angel, Cam Cooper, Colin Caudell, Carson Hill, Aucy Jacobs, and Caine Griffith ran and slid into home plate to get one successful run each, totalling six by the end of the night.
Holcomb led the defensive effort on the pitcher’s plate, showcasing his dexterity with 12 successful strikeouts during the game.
The game was close until the seventh inning. The Leopards had managed to score two runs in the third inning while the Bulldogs were still pointless. However, the Bulldogs came back with one run in the fifth inning and three more in the sixth, leading the Leopards by one point with 4-3. But the Leopards weren’t going to get knocked down that easily, and managed to catch up in the final inning with three more runs on the board, ending the night with a victory.
While Coach Derrick Davis is proud of their efforts, he also feels that the team needs to make some improvements.
“Blake Holcomb had some great pitches against Hart, but we kept shooting ourselves in the foot on the base paths, limiting our run production and killing our momentum.”
The Leopards Baseball team lost their fourth game of the season against the West Hall Spartans with a very close score of 5-4.
Cam Cooper, Andrew Humphries, Jonathon Faulkner, and Aucy Jacobs led the team on offense with one successful run each, totalling four runs for the game. On defense, Hunter Heath led on the pitcher’s plate with four strikeouts, along with Caine Griffith, who had one strikeout.
The Leopards were down by four points in the fifth inning, but managed to gain three points to rival the Spartans and potentially close the gap in the score. However, both teams scored one more run before the game's conclusion, ending with a final score of 5-4.
The Leopards will be traveling to Toccoa on Monday, March 6 to play against the Stephens County Indians. On Saturday, March 11, they will go against the Indians again on their home field.
