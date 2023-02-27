GAVIN SEARS

Gavin Sears hits the ball at the batter's plate.

The Leopards Bbseball team won their first game against the Commerce Tigers this week, but lost their rematch against the Habersham Central Raiders.

On Thursday, the Leopards met the Commerce Tigers on their home field, where they won against their cross-town rival with a final score of 6-3. On Saturday, they had less favorable results during their rematch against the Habersham Central Raiders with a final score of 13-1.

