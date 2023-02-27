The Leopards Bbseball team won their first game against the Commerce Tigers this week, but lost their rematch against the Habersham Central Raiders.
On Thursday, the Leopards met the Commerce Tigers on their home field, where they won against their cross-town rival with a final score of 6-3. On Saturday, they had less favorable results during their rematch against the Habersham Central Raiders with a final score of 13-1.
VS COMMERCE: 6-3
The Leopards won their rivalry game against the Commerce Tigers on Thursday with a final score of 6-3.
The Leopards met the Commerce Tigers at home in a late night battle on the field after a downpour forced delays to the start of the game. Spectators filled both the stands and any other available room around the field with foldable chairs and umbrellas. Some carried gas cans filled with beads, a special symbol for the Leopard Baseball team that coincides with their motto this season: All Gas, No Brakes. And during their game with the Tigers, their motto gave way to meaning.
The Leopards hit it out of the park in the first inning with four runs from Cam Davis, Blake Holcomb, Colin Caudell, and Jonathon Faulkner (courtesy of Gavin Sears), leading by 4 points within the first moments of the game.
However, it wasn’t until the second inning that things started to get interesting both on and above the field as bats flew along with the bats swinging at home plate, and rain once again began to swell in the clouds. These many distractions did not deter either team on the field as they took their positions despite the chaos flying and falling around them.
On defense, Judd Spear led on the pitcher’s plate and made two strikeouts to match the two he gained in the first inning. Aucy Jacobs also made an impressive catch in the outfield after diving for the ball.
Spear ended up striking out two more Commerce batters in the third inning before being switched out with Senior pitcher Hunter Heath. Gavin Sears also showed his defensive prowess as he quickly threw a bunted ball to Carson Hill for the third out in the third inning.
Along with the bats and rain, fog began to gather on the field in the fourth inning as the Leopards took their defensive positions. But despite the limited visibility, the Leopards continued to create outs on the field, especially after an impressive series of throws by Jacobs in the outfield, to Sears on home plate, to Davis on third base, and to Holcomb near second base. Heath also struck out a Commerce batter before the team moved to offense. Commerce gained one run in the fourth inning, but the Leopards weren’t daunted by the challenge.
The fifth inning saw two more runs for Commerce, but the Leopards kept up the pressure on the field with another series of throws. A Commerce batter bunted the ball early in the fifth inning, but Sear’s quick thinking allowed him to pass the ball to Heath and then to Hill for an out. Heath also made two strikeouts that led to another offensive turnover.
The score was close when the Leopards switched to offense in the fifth inning with 4-3. Caudell managed to give the Leopards one more point on the board with a run in the fifth, bringing the score up 5-3.
Defense kept up the pace into the final two innings with throws and catches from the Leopards, who were determined to keep their lead. Hill once again gets the ball to first baseman Andrew Humphries for an out, and Nolan Angel makes a catch deep into the outfield. On offense, Jacobs gets the final run for the evening for the Leopards, bringing the score to 6-3.
Stress was high in the final inning after Heath and Hill made two more outs, but Commerce had filled all of their bases. The Leopards knew that one false move could send them into overtime or lead to a loss. However, Heath kept his cool on the pitcher’s plate and delivered one more strikeout to end the game in the Leopards’ favor, with a final score of 6-3.
VS HABERSHAM CENTRAL: 13-1
The Leopard baseball team lost their rematch against the Habersham Central Raiders on Saturday with a final score of 13-1.
The rematch against Habersham Central was not unlike their last meeting, where both teams hit a dry spell in points until the final innings. The Raiders gained one run in the first inning, which the Leopards tied in the third inning with a run by Nolan Angel. However, Habersham Central had begun to gain momentum in the fourth inning when they made seven additional runs despite the Leopards’ best efforts on defense. The Raiders made five more runs afterward, beating the Leopards on their home field.
During their second matchup with the Raiders, Nolan Angel once again led on offense with one successful run against Habersham Central. Caine Griffith and Cam Davis made three strikeouts each during the game.
The Leopards have three games scheduled this week. On Tuesday, Feb. 28, the Leopards will be traveling to Hartwell for a rematch against the Hart County Bulldogs at 6 p.m. On Wednesday, March 1, the Leopards will return home for their first matchup against the West Hall Spartans at 6 p.m. On Friday, March 3, the Leopards and the Hart County Bulldogs will be facing off again in a double-header. The first game is scheduled to begin at 5 p.m., and the second game is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.
