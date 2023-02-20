The Banks County Leopards Basketball Team advances to the State Tournament after some hard-fought games against the region opponents during the past week.
On Wednesday, the Leopards played a tough game against Providence Christian Academy at Union County and lost with a score of 92-75. However, they were not down for the count yet as they had one final chance at making it to State with the consolidation game against Athens Academy, which they won with a final score of 61-48.
VS PROVIDENCE CHRISTIAN: 92-75
The Leopards fought hard against the Providence Christian Storm on Wednesday, but they lost with a final score of 92-75.
This comes after their momentous game against the Storm at home on Feb. 7, where their perseverance paid off after they gained a three-point lead in the final moments of the game. This time, however, the Leopards succumbed to defeat as the Providence Christian Storm blew through the court to settle the score.
Despite the loss, the Leopards had one more chance to make it to State with the consolation game against the Athens Academy Spartans that following Friday.
The Leopards went back to Union County on Friday for their final region match against the Athens Academy Spartans, and they won with a final score of 61-48.
The boys games against the Spartans this season have been characteristically close each time, with one team winning with less than a 10-point lead. The last time the Leopards faced the Athens Academy Spartans on Feb. 3, the Leopards were down one point when the final buzzer sounded.
This time, the Leopards knew they were going to have to win the rematch if they wanted to get into the State bracket. They accomplished this by pulling ahead with 13 points, with a final score of 61-48.
The Leopards will be advancing to the State Tournament with their first match against the North Murray Mountaineers on Wednesday, Feb. 22, at 6 p.m. at North Mur
