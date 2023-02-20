The Banks County Leopards Basketball Team advances to the State Tournament after some hard-fought games against the region opponents during the past week.

On Wednesday, the Leopards played a tough game against Providence Christian Academy at Union County and lost with a score of 92-75. However, they were not down for the count yet as they had one final chance at making it to State with the consolidation game against Athens Academy, which they won with a final score of 61-48.

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.