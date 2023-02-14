The Banks County Leopards Basketball team ended their regular season with a win against Providence Christian Academy, and they entered the region competition with a win against Fellowship Christian.
The Leopards met the Providence Christian Storm in Homer, where they won their final match of their regular season with a final score of 80-77. With that final win under their belts, they entered the region competition with a showdown against the Fellowship Christian Paladins. They won with a final score of 63-40.
VS PROVIDENCE CHRISTIAN: 80-77
The Leopards won their rematch against Providence Christian Academy with a final score of 80-77.
The Leopards met the Providence Christian Storm on Tuesday on their home court, where Banks County supporters arrived en masse to cheer on their hometown team in their final matchup of the regular season. The Leopards were aiming to settle the score against the Storm after their loss to the team earlier this year, and with perseverance they prevailed with a three-point lead.
The first half of the game proved difficult for the Leopards as they fought to keep up with the Storm’s aggressive offensive approach, but they kept the gap in the score close despite their deficit in points.
After a tough first quarter with the Storm leading with 20-13, the Leopards reconvened with their coaches before going back to the court for a second eight minutes. Their approach was fierce and more determined, allowing them to keep up with the Storm and to end the first half with a four-point deficit of 39-35. Luke Dale was able to gain an extra two points for the Leopards before the halftime buzzer sounded after Aaron Scott stole the ball in the last seconds of the quarter.
The break in momentum allowed the Leopards to regain their bearings, and they returned with more assurance as the crowd and student section welcomed them back to the court.
They played a close third quarter with the Storm, inching closer and closer to a lead. Finally, Mason Adams shot a three-pointer that allowed the Leopards to pull ahead of the Storm with 40-39, much to the excitement of the Banks County crowd. With renewed confidence, the Leopards kept their lead in the third quarter with a score of 58-53.
Despite the Leopards’ lead, the Storm wasn’t going to give in so easily. The final quarter was filled with tense moments as the Leopards fought to keep the advantage while the Storm gained more ground. With two minutes left in the game, the teams stood at 76-74.
The Leopards managed to gain two more points, bringing the score to 78-74. The student section came alive in those final two minutes, echoing the rhythm of the cheerleaders and shouting “Defense!” across the gym as the Storm rushed to the Leopards’ goal. The Leopards kept close on the Storm’s heels, but it wasn’t enough to prevent them from scoring a three-pointer in the final 30 seconds, bringing the score to 78-77. The Leopards had a mere one-point lead, and would have to think strategically to keep it.
Before the final buzzer sounded, Hunter Youngblood was allowed two free throws due to a penalty on the Storm’s side. Both of his attempts were successful, bringing the score to 80-77. With six seconds left on the clock, the Leopards were almost guaranteed the win after Youngblood’s final basket, and they ended their regular season with a victory.
Youngblood led the team on offense with 27 points total, with most of those points coming from his five successful attempts at the three-point line. Adams followed close behind with 20 points. Kolby Watson, Antonio Gonzalez, Dale, and Scott also contributed on offense.
Adams also led the defensive effort with a collection of rebounds, steals, and assists. Adams led the team in rebounds with 9 total, followed by Youngblood and Scott with 7 each. Cade White, Watson, and Dale also contributed in the rebound effort, and Adams and Watson led in steals with two each.
VS FELLOWSHIP CHRISTIAN: 63-40
The Leopards Basketball team beat the Fellowship Christian Paladins in the first round of the region tournament with a final score of 63-40.
The Leopards met the Paladins on their home court on Saturday, where they were committed to advancing in the region tournament in order to earn a spot in the State playoffs. With a 23-point lead on the Paladins, the Leopards proved their worthiness as region contenders and will be advancing.
Kolby Watson led the team in points with 23 total, followed by Mason Adams with 11 points. Luke Dale, Aaron Scott, Antonio Gonzalez, and Hunter Youngblood also contributed.
On Wednesday, Feb. 15, the Leopards will be traveling to Union County for another rematch with the Providence Christian Storm to determine who will be competing in the Region Championship game. On Friday, Feb. 17, the team will be returning to Union County to either play for the region title or compete in the consolation game to determine third place.
