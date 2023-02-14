The Banks County Leopards Basketball team ended their regular season with a win against Providence Christian Academy, and they entered the region competition with a win against Fellowship Christian.

The Leopards met the Providence Christian Storm in Homer, where they won their final match of their regular season with a final score of 80-77. With that final win under their belts, they entered the region competition with a showdown against the Fellowship Christian Paladins. They won with a final score of 63-40.

