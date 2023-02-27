The Banks County Leopards Basketball team finished their season with a final showdown against the North Murray Mountaineers with a final score of 72-61. They ended their season placing 3rd in the Region 8AA and they boast an overall record of 19-10 for the 2022-2023 season.
The Leopards traveled to Chatsworth on Wednesday to compete against the North Murray Mountaineers in the first round of the State Championship. Despite their best efforts, they came up short after the Mountaineers began to lead in a successful second quarter.
The Leopards led the Mountaineers in the first quarter with a one-point lead of 11-10. However, the Mountaineers came alive in the second and outscored the Leopards with 16-14 before the half, bringing the score to 26-25.
For Banks, this wasn’t a large gap to close. In the third quarter, Hunter Youngblood scored three successful three-point shots, and Luke Dale displayed his own dexterity at the three-point line with two successful three-pointers. However, their efforts weren’t enough to outscore the Mountaineers, and they were still down by four points going into the final quarter with 49-45.
In the final quarter, the Mountaineers once again scored 23 additional points, while the Leopards began to trail with only 16 additional points scored in the final eight minutes. As the final buzzer sounded, the final score showed 72-61, and the Leopards’ season had come to an end.
Regardless of their loss, the Leopards played a hard-fought game against the Mountaineers with many successful offensive plays. Youngblood led on offense with 28 points total, followed by Luke Dale with 15 points and Kolby Watson with 14 points.
The Leopards have also shown marked improvement since the 2021-2022 season. They have more than doubled their win record and cut their loss record in half, and they finish the season one place higher in the region competition than they did last year.
