The Banks County Leopards Basketball team finished their season with a final showdown against the North Murray Mountaineers with a final score of 72-61. They ended their season placing 3rd in the Region 8AA and they boast an overall record of 19-10 for the 2022-2023 season.

The Leopards traveled to Chatsworth on Wednesday to compete against the North Murray Mountaineers in the first round of the State Championship. Despite their best efforts, they came up short after the Mountaineers began to lead in a successful second quarter.

