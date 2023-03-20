The Leopards Baseball team went up against the Providence Christian Storm three times this week at home in their first rounds of region title games. They won their first matchup on Tuesday with a final score of 7-6. On Saturday, they lost in a double header against the Storm. The first game was a close loss of 5-4, and the second game was a loss of 11-1.

VS PROVIDENCE CHRISTIAN: 7-6

