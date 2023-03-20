The Leopards Baseball team went up against the Providence Christian Storm three times this week at home in their first rounds of region title games. They won their first matchup on Tuesday with a final score of 7-6. On Saturday, they lost in a double header against the Storm. The first game was a close loss of 5-4, and the second game was a loss of 11-1.
VS PROVIDENCE CHRISTIAN: 7-6
The Leopards were able to secure their first region win against the Providence Christian Storm on Tuesday with a final score of 7-6.
The Leopards had a rough start to the beginning of the game. They were tied 1-1 in the first inning, but the Storm was up by three in the third inning for a score of 4-1.
Not ready to give in, the Leopards pushed through more runs in a nine inning stretch to catch up. By the seventh, the score was tied, and with two innings remaining, the Leopards knew that they had to persevere in order to win.
In the ninth inning, the Leopards gained one more run on the Storm to break the tie, bringing the score up to 7-6.
In their first meeting with Providence Christian, Nolan Angel, Trevor Cox, Aucy Jacobs, and Blake Holcomb led on offense with runs. In nine innings, these runners managed to push past the Storm’s defense in order to win the game for the Leopards.
Holcomb led the Leopards on the pitcher’s plate for the first half of the game and managed to get six strikeouts. Hunter Heath followed, striking out three Providence Christian players during his time on the field.
VS PROVIDENCE CHRISTIAN: 5-4
The Leopards lost their second match against the Providence Christian Storm in their first double header match on Saturday with a final score of 5-4.
The Leopards struck it out of the park in the first inning with two runs, and for the first half of the game, they kept that lead strong with their defensive strategies.
However, the Storm began to catch up with one run in the fifth inning. They pushed ahead in the sixth with three additional runs, and by the seventh inning the Storm had won the second matchup.
Leopards with runs on offense include Colin Caudell, Nolan Angel, and Cam Cooper.
On the pitcher’s plate, Judd Spear led the defense with 10 strikeouts, along with efforts by Blake Holcomb and Austin Anderson.
VS PROVIDENCE CHRISTIAN: 11-1
In their second game during the double header against the Providence Christian Storm on Saturday, the Leopards lost with a final score of 11-1.
The Leopards were successful in keeping Providence Christian from scoring an excess in points in the first half of the game. By the fourth inning, the Storm was able to make only one run.
However, the fourth inning proved to be the turning point in the game as the Storm was able to make five runs during their time on offense. They would do the same again in the sixth inning, bringing their final score to 11-1.
Cam Cooper spearheaded the offensive effort on bases with one run in the fourth inning, with additional efforts on bases by Cam Davis, Andrew Humphries, and Aucy Jacobs.
On defense, Davis, Colin Caudell, and Owen Miller led on the pitcher’s plate. Davis was able to collect six strikeouts during the final game, followed by Miller with two strikeouts and Caudell with one.
This week, the Leopards will take on the Athens Academy Spartans in their next round of region title games. Their first match against the Spartans will be on Tuesday, March 21 at home at 6:00 p.m. On Friday, March 24, the team will be heading to Athens Academy to go against the Spartans again in a double header. The first game is scheduled to begin at 5 p.m.
